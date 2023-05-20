Guildford Dragon NEWS



Published on: May 20, 2023

Updated on: May 19, 2023

By Chris Andrews Aaron McKibbin and Martin Perry. Aaron McKibbin combined with Martin Perry to take gold in the men’s class 14 doubles at the Greek Para Open in Argostoli. Paul Drinkhall (Ashford) from Surrey has qualified for the World Championships in Durban in May. Surrey-based player Danielle Kelly plays in Croatia in the qualification tournament for the second phase of the European Team Championships for Wales. ” data-medium-file=”https://guildford-dragon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Krish-Chotai-Nationals-2022-250×167.jpg” data-large-file=”https:/ /guildford-dragon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Krish-Chotai-Nationals-2022.jpg” decoding=”async” loading=”lazy” class=”size-full wp-image-156696″ src =”https://guildford-dragon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Krish-Chotai-Nationals-2022.jpg” alt=”” width=”480″ height=”320″ srcset=”https ://guildford-dragon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Krish-Chotai-Nationals-2022.jpg 480w, https://guildford-dragon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/ Krish-Chotai-Nationals-2022-250×167.jpg 250w” sizes=”(max-width: 480px) 100vw, 480px” /> Krish Chotai (New Malden) has been included in the England squad for the Senior Schools International in the under-16 category. Aaron McKibbin won the Standing Doubles titles with Billy Shilton at the British Para Table Tennis Championships. Yuvathi Kumar (Sutton) featured in a video on Table Tennis England about why table tennis is so important in school. At the Butterfly Schools Team Championships, Wallington High School for Girls won bronze in the under-19 girls event. Wallington Grammar School also won bronze in the under 19 boys event. Putney High School won silver in the under 13 girls event. At the individual schools final, Krish Chotai won bronze in the boys under-16 event. Krish Chotai came through the group stage at the Junior National Championships by defeating Adam Dennison (17-15,9-11,12-10,9-11,11-9). In the under-17 event, Krish reached the quarter-finals after topping his group. Paul Drinkhall from Surrey exited the WTT Star Contender Bangkok Mens Singles in his first match. However, he did make the last 16 of doubles alongside Liam Pitchford and they lost 3-1 to China’s Xue Fei and Xu Yingbin. Diane McLellan (Ashford), along with her doubles partner Rachel Smith, placed second in the veteran Western Masters in the 50’s Women’s Doubles. In the Croydon League, Sparta A won the Division 1 title and Rory Scott from Ballards A topped the averages with 96%. SDA won Division 2 and their player Ashley Hird finished on 96% after 57 games played. Sparta C won Division 3 and Brian Amos who played for them finished with 88%. Wickham Park E won Division 4 and Limpsfield B’s John Dungate topped the averages. Adam laws. In the Guildford League, Merrow A won the Premier Division and Godalming A’s Adam Laws led the averages with 95% after 63 games played. Godalming C won Division 1 and Maria Hilsdon from Challoner A finished with 92%. Ash won Division 2 and their player Hudson Foley beat the averages by 82%. Bramley C won Division 3 and Sasan Bigdeli from Godalming G finished with 85%. Merrow G won Division 4 and their player Max Swindells finished with 95%. In the Haslemere League, Petersfield A won Division 1 and Stuart Vincent of Haslemere A finished at 100%. Fernhurst Couch Potatoes won Division 2 with Liphook A’s Ivaylo Milov finishing at 94%. Liphook B won Division 3 and Robert Martin of Fernhurst Young Bounders finished on 93%. In the Reigate and Redhill League, Godstone 2 won the Premier Division with Rory Scott from St Philips at 100%. Godstone 4 won Division 1 by 28 points and Methodist 1’s Chris Sparkes finished on 86%. St Philips 3 won Division 3. Although they had the same points as YMCA 4, they won more games and St Philips 3 player Polina Shcherbakova finished on 95%. In the Sutton League, St Paul’s Division 1 won with their player Shaquille Webb-Dixon at 100%. Rosehill C won Division 2 with 20 consecutive wins and their player Marcus Upenieks finished on 98%. Mr Antonau. In the Thames Valley League, Graham Spicer 5 won Division 1 and Vadzim Antonau (New Malden) from Graham Spicer 2 finished 100%. Graham Spicer 10 won Division 2 and Peter Lyall (New Malden) of Graham Spicer 7 finished 100%. Alexandra 3 won Division 3 and Noah Byrne-Smith (New Malden) from Graham Spicer 12 finished 100%. The Wandsworth League saw St Paul’s A win Division 1 with their player Laikram Persaud topping the averages at 100%. York Gardens B won Division 2 against their player Gary Lin with 100%. Click here for the website of the Surrey County Table Tennis Association.

