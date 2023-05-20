Bears hit five home runs, even higher in series





Next game: at Washington 5/20/2023 | 12:05 PM Pac-12 Washington Be able to. 20 (Sat) / 12:05 PM bee Washington SEATTLE California fought their way back to tie the series, beating No. 24 Washington 12-7 on Friday night at Husky Ballpark. The Golden Bears again struck first in the top of the first inning. This time by a solo home run by Max Handron his ninth of the year and the first of five Cal home runs. Carson Crawford And Caleb Lomavita combined to hit the other four, giving Cal’s (23-26, 11-18) pitching staff all the running support it needed. The Bears’ five home runs give them 24 in the month of May and 78 for the year; the fourth most they’ve hit since 1971. Lomavita led the Bears in going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. His home run in the top of the fourth inning made it 9-1 in favor of the Bears. His two home runs give him 13 for the year. Crawford finished the night going 2-for-5 with two runs scored, driving in a career-high five RBI thanks to a three-run home run in the third to blow it up and a crucial two-run home run in the ninth. to give the Bears some breathing room. His two home runs give him 11 on the season, making him the fourth Bear to hit 10 or more home runs this year. Washington (33-15, 17-11 Pac-12) refused to go quietly. After trailing 10-1 through five and a half, the Huskies scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth and added a run in the eighth to make it a 10-7 ball game. The big hit in the sixth was a two-run single by pinch-hitter Sam DeCarlo that ended the five-run blowout. Chris Stamos (3-3) was credited with the win for Cal. He completed three, allowing only two hits and a run, a solo home run to catcher Johnny Tincher in the second. Stamos also struckout three batters. Andre Galan pitched 2.2 innings in relief and gave up five runs on four hits. Tyler Stasiowski earned his third save of the season in 3.1 innings, striking out four. Kiefer Lord (6-4) takes the loss. Lord gave up a season-high nine earned runs in 3.1 innings of work. He gave up seven hits, walked two and struckout two. With tonight’s win combined with Washington State’s loss to Stanford, Cal decides their postseason fate in the rubber game tomorrow. A win for Cal and they secure the ninth seed in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament. Cal can also secure a place in the tournament with a loss to Washington State. NEXT ONE The rubber game between the Bears and Huskies starts at 12:05 p.m. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. Paulshawn Pasqualotto gets the start for Cal. STAY INFORMED Follow the Bears on Twitter for Cal baseball coverage (@CalBaseball), Instagram (@CalBaseball), and Facebook (/CalBaseball/).

