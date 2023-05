Vaughan returns as the BBC reveals coverage of summer cricket Prolific North

Michael Vaughan returns to BBC Sport for this summer’s Ashes series. Vaughan was ousted by the BBC for editorial reasons in 2021 when he was accused of using racist language towards his former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq. He denied the allegations and was cleared by the Cricket Discipline Commission earlier this year. He will join the cricket team for both the Ashes and the Test Match against Ireland. BBC Sport will provide live ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special from all international men’s and women’s matches on BBC Sounds, as well as daily TV highlights from the Ashes on Today at the Test. World Cup and Ashes winner Isa Guha will present Today at the Test, alongside guests such as Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell and Vaughan. Before the cricket starts, the BBC is broadcasting a new documentary How to win the Ashes on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. There will also be an Ashes special on Tailenders featuring England record breaker James Anderson, and No Balls featuring England bowler Kate Cross and World Cup winner Alex Hartley. TMS coverage will be available live on 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, and will be led by Jonathan Agnew, along with a commentary team consisting of Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with recap speakers Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks, Moeen Ali and Alex Hartley, with Andy Zaltzman returning as goalscorer For the Women’s Ashes, they are joined by Melinda Farrell, Henry Moeran, Melissa Story and Emily Windsor, with World Cup winners AnyaShrubsole and Georgia Elwiss, and former Australia captain Alex Blackwell. Eleanor Oldroyd will lead the reporting team on both men’s and women’s matches on BBC 5 Live, and will be joined by Ashes winning bowler Steven Finn and guests. We love being able to bring live sport to the public and our cricket coverage is a big part of that. “I’m delighted that we’re providing a wealth of cricket coverage this summer,” said BBC Sport director Barbara Slater. TV, radio and online, putting fans at the heart of the action. From the iconic Ashes tournament to more recent formats like The Hundred, we’re making cricket accessible to everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prolificnorth.co.uk/news/broadcasting-news/2023/05/vaughan-returns-bbc-reveals-summer-cricket-coverage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos