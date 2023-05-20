Fantasy Football Ranking PPR 2023: Field Yates, Top 100, QB, RB, WR, TE





Field Yates’ fantasy football rankings for 2023 will be updated during the pre-season to reflect any changes in his view of players for the upcoming season. NOTE: The rankings below are for PPR formats. The fantasy football season 2023 starts now!

Sign up for a team today or reactivate your league! 2023 fantasy football rankings and depth charts Last update: May 19 1. Justin Jefferson, Min (WR1)

2.Cooper Kupp, LAR (WR2)

3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (RB1)

4. Tyreek Hill, Mia (WR3)

5. Christian McCaffrey, SF (RB2)

6. Bijan Robinson, Atl (RB3)

7. Davante Adams, L.V. (WR4)

8. Ja’Marr Chase, Cin (WR5)

9. Travis Kelce, KC (TE1)

10. Saquon Barkley, NYG (RB4)

11. Josh Jacobs, L.V. (RB5)

12. Jonathan Taylor, Ind. (RB6)

13. Derrick Henry, Ten (RB7)

14. Stefon Diggs, Buf (WR6)

15. CeeDee Lamb, Dale (WR7)

16. AJ Brown, Phi (WR8)

17. Amon-Ra St Brown, Det (WR9)

18. Nick Chubb, Cle (RB8)

19. Tony Pollard, Dale (RB9)

20.Rhamondre Stevenson, NO (RB10)

21. Jaylen Waddle, Mia (WR10)

22. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (WR11)

23. Travis Etienne Jr., Jax (RB11)

24. DK Metcalf, Sea (WR12)

25. Joe Mixon, Cin (RB12)

26. DeVonta Smith, Phil (WR13)

27. Patrick Mahomes, KC (QB1)

28. Jalen hurts, Phi (QB2)

29. Josh Allen, Buf (QB3)

30.James Conner, Ari (RB13)

31. Deebo Samuel, SF (WR14)

32. Mark Andrews, Ball (TE2)

33.Keenan Allen, LAC (WR15)

34. Kenneth Walker III, Zee (RB14)

35. Aaron Jones, GB (RB15)

36. De Andre Hopkins, Ari (WR16)

37.Tee Higgins, Cin (WR17)

38. Lamar Jackson, Ball (QB4)

39. Jahmyr Gibbs, Det (RB16)

40. Dalvin Cook, Min (RB17)

41. Najee Harris, Pit (RB18)

42.Michael Pittman Jr., Ind. (WR18)

43. Terry McLaurin, Wsh (WR19)

44.Alvin Kamara, NO (RB19)

45. TJ Hockenson, Min (TE3)

46. ​​Joe Burrow, Cin (QB5)

47. Breece Hall, NYJ (RB20)

48.Dameon Pierce, Hou (RB21)

49. Tyler Lockett, Zee (WR20)

50. Darren Waller, New York (TE4)

51.Amari Cooper, Cle (WR21)

52. Miles Sanders, Car (RB22)

53. Chris Godwin, TB (WR22)

54. Chris Olave, NO (WR23)

55. George Kittle, SF (TE5)

56. Justin Fields, Chi (QB6)

57. D’Andre Swift, Phi (RB23)

58.Calvin Ridley, Jax (WR24)

59. Jerry Jeudy, then (WR25)

60.David Montgomery, Det (RB24)

61. Justin Herbert, LAC (QB7)

62. Trevor Lawrence, Jax (QB8)

63. Deshaun Watson, Cle (QB9)

64. Christian Watson, GB (WR26)

65.Mike Williams, LAC (WR27)

66. DJ Moore, Chi (WR28)

67. Mike Evans, TB (WR29)

68. JK Dobbins, Ball (RB25)

69. Drake London, Atl (WR30)

70. Isiah Pacheco, KC (RB26)

71. Dallas Goedert, Phi (TE6)

72. Kyle Pitts, Atl (TE7)

73. Rachaad White, TB (RB27)

74. Diontae Johnson, Pit (WR31)

75. Cam Akers, LAR (RB28)

76. Daniel Jones, New York (QB10)

77. Evan Engram, Jax (TE8)

78. Tua Tagovailoa, Mia (QB11)

79. Geno Smith, Zee (QB12)

80. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (QB13)

81. Christian Kirk, Jax (WR32)

82. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (WR33)

83. Marchioness Brown, Ari (WR34)

84. Odell Beckham Jr., Ball (WR35)

85. Rashad Penny, Phi (RB29)

86. James Cook, Buf (RB30)

87. Pat Freiermuth, Pit (TE9)

88. Dalton Schultz, Hou (TE10)

89. Brandin Cooks, Dale (WR36)

90.George Pickens, Pit (WR37)

91. Javonte Williams, Den (RB31)

92. AJ Dillon, GB (RB32)

93. David Njoku, Cle (TE11)

94. Tyler Higbee, LAR (TE12)

95. Kirk Neven, Min (QB14)

96. Dak Prescott, Dale (QB15)

97. Gabe Davis, Buf (WR38)

98. Jakobi Meyers, LV (WR39)

99. Brian Robinson Jr., Wsh (RB33)

100. Jeff Wilson Jr., Mia (RB34)

