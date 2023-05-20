Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wants NHL to bring Coyotes to Hartford: ‘This is a great hockey state’

The Arizona Coyotes may be looking for a new home soon, and there is already a lot of interest in the franchise from states and cities across the country. On Friday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont expressed interest in bringing the Yotes to Hartford.

On Tuesday, voters in Tempe rejected the Coyotes’ plans for a new arena and entertainment district in the city. Now the team will have to go back to the drawing board if it wants to stay in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Lamont said there are plenty of die-hard hockey fans in Connecticut who would welcome a new team. Lamont added that the state and local governments would be happy to work with NHL about moving the Coyotes to Hartford.

“This is a great hockey state and a great hockey city,” said Lamont, according to the Associated Press. “It shows in the passion we’ve had for the whalers for years – still one of the top selling jerseys. I think we can guarantee them a very strong market here, and a government ready to partner with them.”

If the Coyotes move to Hartford, it would be the NHL’s second stint in the city. In 1979, the NHL added the Hartford Whalers from the WHA. The Whalers remained in Hartford through the 1996–97 season until they moved to Carolina and became the Hurricanes.

Connecticut will have some competition for the Coyotes. NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes has already tweeted at the NHL suggesting the league is moving the team to Kansas City.