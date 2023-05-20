Simona Halep seeks independent trial after additional doping charge





Former world number one Simona Halep has asked to be tried by an independent tribunal after being charged by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Friday with a further and separate violation of the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP). The 31-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion has been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for the banned blood booster roxadustat at last year’s US Open. Halep appealed to Tennis’ anti-doping authority to allow her to clear her name, questioning the long delay in her doping hearing after she was denied the right to be heard by an independent court. Not only has my name been tarnished in the worst possible way, but I am faced with a constant determination from the ITIA for a reason I cannot understand, to prove my guilt when I NEVER thought of committing any illegal substance to take, said the Romanian. athlete in a statement on Twitter. Halep, who has strongly denied knowingly taking the banned substance, said she has evidence to show that small amounts of the anemia drug entered her system from a licensed supplement that was contaminated. Twice I tried to get the chance to be tried by an independent tribunal, but the ITIA kept finding reasons to postpone it. All I hope for at this point is the opportunity to finally have access to the independent and impartial judges in a Tribunal that will give me the chance to prove my innocence, she added. I have full confidence in the judiciary and I look forward to finally presenting my case at my hearing scheduled for the end of May, after several delays by the ITIA. The additional assessment relates to irregularities in Halep’s Athletes Biological Passport (ABP), based on an assessment of its profile by an independent ABP Expert Panel. We understand that today’s announcement adds complexity to an already high-profile situation… We have remained committed to engaging with Ms. Halep in an empathetic, efficient and timely manner, said Senior Director for Anti-Doping at the ITIA , Nicole Sapstead , in a statement. It would be inappropriate to comment on specific details until the conclusion of the trial, but we will continue to work with the independent tribunal of Sport Resolutions and Ms. Haleps’ representatives as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/simona-halep-additional-doping-charge-roxadustat-banned-blood-booster-independent-court-hearing/article66872992.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos