Former Test Captain Brian Booth Dies at 89, Cause of Death, Latest Updates
Former Australian test captain Brian Booth has passed away at the age of 89.
Booth represented Australia 29 times, including twice as captain during the 1965/66 Ashes, and was known as a classy middle-class batsman.
He scored 1773 Test runs at an average of 42.21, with five centuries, and would finish his career with 11265 first-class runs.
He was awarded lifetime membership by his native New South Wales, for whom he played 93 Sheffield Shield matches, and was inducted into the NSW Cricket Hall of Fame in 2014.
Booth was passionate about first-class cricket and was known at the St George District Cricket Club in Sydney’s south, where he holds the club record at 23 centuries.
The pavilion at St. George’s first-class home ground, Hurstville Oval, is named the Booth Saunders Pavilion in honor of him and fellow club legend Warren Saunders.
Booth was known as a gentle spirit and a man of strong faith who took pride in his sportsmanship.
He had a reputation for walking when he knew he was gone, and with cricket journalist Ray Robinson describing him as the finest of Australia’s post-war cricketers.
If an award were offered for fair playmanship among Australia’s post-war cricketers, Brian Booth should win it hands down, Robinson wrote.
Commentator and former Test captain Bill Lawry also regarded Booth as one of the foremost Australian cricket gentlemen.
Booth was a devoted Anglican and often appealed to his faith in his cricket.
He co-authored the book Cricket and Christianity, and once after his first Test century he was famously asked if he felt God was with him.
After they answered in the affirmative, the newspapers ran a headline God is on Brian Booth’s side.
As well as being an accomplished cricketer, Booth also represented Australia at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics in field hockey, and stood for the St George federal branch in the 1974 Liberal Party election.
On his passing, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said Booth was deeply admired.
Brian was greatly respected and admired throughout the cricket community and beyond, and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Judy and their family and friends, said Hockley.
Fewer than 50 players have captained the Australian men’s test team and Brian’s name is on a list with many of the game’s greats.
He had an extraordinary life and will be sadly missed. His contribution to cricket remains an inspiration and will always be remembered.
Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said his respectful and courteous manner would live on in people’s memories of him.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Brian Booth and our sincere condolences go out to his wife Judy, his daughters and his friends, said Germon.
Brian’s track record on the playing field and as a leader is well documented and the fact that he captained Australia and NSW in cricket, as well as playing hockey for Australia at a home Olympics, shows just how special he was as an athlete.
But that’s just part of who Brian was and it was his respectful, courteous and friendly demeanor off the field that will live on in the memories of everyone he came in contact with.
A statement released by St George District Cricket Club said a deep sadness has been cast over St George DCC with the news that our patron, Brian Booth MBE, has passed away.
Perhaps the most important thing that can be said about Brian Booth was that everyone who met him liked him, mainly because he was always respectful, courteous and interested in the person he was talking to, the statement said.
On this sad day, we console ourselves with the knowledge that we have had the privilege of knowing this wonderful man and celebrate his life of service.
Booth is survived by his wife Judy and four daughters.
