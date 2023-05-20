DJ Graham the X Factor in wide open Sooner receiving corps





While the general assessment by college football connoisseurs is that Oklahoma football will be better in 2023 than in a very disappointing 2023 season, it is not without concern. One of those concerns is the position of the wide receiver. The Sooners return just two receivers, Jahlil Farooq And Drake Stoops, who caught more than three passes last season. In addition to those two, the receivers returning from the 2022 roster had a combined five catches a year ago. Outside of Stoops and Farooq, who were OU’s third and fourth leading receivers last season, Oklahoma has a lot of talent and depth at the position, but not a lot of measurable values ​​or game experience to draw from. The junior Farooq is poised to take over the lead receiver role held for the past three seasons by Marvin Mims, now a member of the NFL’s Denver Broncos. Entering his fifth season in a Sooner uniform, Stoops is one of the team leaders and Mr. Reliable when it comes to running routes and winning passes. But beyond that, there’s a huge question mark as to which of the other receivers on the 2023 roster will star in Oklahoma’s offense for the upcoming season. A pair of sophomore recipients, Jayden Gibson And Nik Anderson, were both four-star prospects giving the Sooners a size factor (both are six-foot-tall) they haven’t had at the position before. A few incoming transfers, Andrew Anthony from Michigan and a latecomer in the spring Bren Thompson from Texas, could also be important additions. But there is someone else who has played in 28 games for OU, including 12 starts, but not as a receiver, who could be the X factor in the Sooner receiving corps this season. Senior DJ Graham II was recruited to Oklahoma as a wide receiver but was converted to his freshman season defense in the pandemic-altered 2020 season. “It’s something I wanted to do after every season of my college career,” Graham said of switching positions to the offensive side of the ball during the Sooners’ spring 2023 practice schedule. “This is what I want to do. This has always been my dream. It’s better late than never,” he said. Theft. Worth, Texas native has always had great hands. Fans are more likely to remember the highlight reel. one-handed interception he had against Nebraska in 2021. Graham played receiver in high school, where he totaled over 2,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He showed in the spring game some of what Sooner fans can expect from him in the fall. He caught two passes for a game-high 74 yards in the spring game. Oklahoma wide receiver coach Emmet Jones knows what Graham can do at the receiver’s position. He recruited him in high school when Jones was an assistant coach at Kansas. Graham’s three seasons in the Sooner secondary could really help him transition into the full-time role he always thought he’d play at the college level.

