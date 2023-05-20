Clean Sweep for Saint Lucia Jr. Tennis Players in Martinique





Saint Lucia tennis players went undefeated and won the Union Nationale du Sport Scolaire Caribbean School Games at Martinique’s Louis Achilles stadium. Team 758 six-member junior table tennis team and attendant/coach Zarianne Anthony can speak proudly of their achievements as they have surpassed other competitors including the Commonwealth of Dominica and host Martinique. The Saint Lucia team lineup included; Leshon Francis and Vernon Salvator (under 16 boys). Shatal Charles and Sapphire Popo (under 16 girls) and Manie Eleuthere and Dawitt Nurse (under 18 boys). In the boys under 16 category, Leshon Francis student-athlete from Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) dominated his age group with six wins and zero losses to take gold. His teammate Vernon Salvator, also from CCSS, took home the silver medal with five wins and one loss. Sponsored | Article continues below Junior table tennis player of the year and defending champion of the Caribbean Under-13 Girls, Shatal Charles continues her good form. A student-athlete from Patricia D. James Secondary School, she placed first with six wins and zero losses, wiping out her opponents along the way. Her teammate Sapphire Popo, a student of Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS), secured second silverware with five wins and one loss. In the boys Under 18 division, both Manie Eleuthere student-athlete from Ciceron Secondary School, and Dawitt Nurse student-athlete, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) fought hard to reach the final. However, Dawitt was beaten by his compatriot to come second with four wins, one loss, while Manie was named Under 18 Boys Champion with five wins, zero loss. The six-member team and the supervisor/coach would return home on Thursday. Sponsored | Article continues below The trip to Martinique was made possible by the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports. Next on the Table Tennis Calendar for these Junior Players is the – Caribbean Championship in Curaçao, which will be held July 10-15.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thevoiceslu.com/2023/05/clean-sweep-for-saint-lucia-jr-tennis-players-in-martinique/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos