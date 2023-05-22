Keydet Baseball SoCon Tournament Preview





LEXINGTON, Va. The VMI baseball team will enter this week’s upcoming Southern Conference baseball tournament hosted by Holston Gases as the No. 5 seed, the highest spot for the program in five years. The entire eight-team tournament will be held at Fluor Field in Greenville, SC, home of the Greenville Drive baseball team, the High-A East affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. VMI opens competition with an elimination match against No. 8 seed The Citadel on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The winner will advance to the double-elimination portion of the bracket and next face No. 4 seed ETSU Thursday at 3 p.m. VMI was picked to finish seventh in the coaches’ preseason poll and eighth by the league’s media members. Tournament Details :

Tournament support(PDF)

Central Championship Regular season highlights :

It’s already been a historic season for the Keydets, entering the tournament with a 26-28 record after winning 9-11 in SoCon action. Some of the notable achievements are: * The Keydets lead NCAA Division I with 189 stolen bases, 27 for the second-place team. VMI broke the NCAA Division I record for most stolen bases in an inning with nine in the second frame against Norfolk State University on March 19, breaking a record that had been on the books since the 1993 season. The Keydets stole a total of 14 bags in that game against NSU to break the school record for stolen bases in a game. *VMI ranks sixth in the country with a batting average of .324, which is 14e with 598 hits and rank 20e with 445 runs. The Keydets are sixth with 134 doubles, 16e with a .535 slugging percentage and 27e with a .411 on base percentage. *VMI’s SoCon win percentage is the best for the team since 2018 and 26 wins tie the 2018 squad. A victory against the Bulldogs on Wednesday would make it the most wins for the program since 2011. *Two Keydets were placed on national waiting lists this spring; Zak Morris on the Brooks Wallace (SS) Award Watch List and Trey Morgan for the John Olerud Two-Way Player Watch List. *VMI earned national recognition in just the second game of the season by coming back from a 10-1 deficit to defeat the 2021 National Champion Mississippi State 14-13. *Junior right fielder Cole Jenkin earned Perfect Game/Rawlings National Player of the Week honors on April 10, VMI’s first National Player of the Week since 2018. Jenkins was also the SoCon Player of the Month for April, while Jenkins, Morris and Justin Stark were recognized as conference player of the week at various times during the season. Will Riley earned SoCon Pitcher of the Week honors on April 17. About The Citadel :

The Bulldogs are 22-29 overall and finished the SoCon slate with a 7-14 record. The Citadel captured a conference series against VMI in Charleston on May 5–7, winning two of three games. VMI won the series final 3-2. Travis Lott has a team-best .331 batting average with 31 walks for a .469 on-base percentage. Thomas Rollauer averages .321, 38 runs and 15 doubles. Cameron Reeves is the team’s ace, with a 3.62 ERA with a 7-5 record and 64 strikeouts in 74.2 innings.

