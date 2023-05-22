County cricket talk points: Surrey go 25 points clear in Division One | County Championship

Ball one: Surrey lays down the law to challengers

Surrey isn’t quite over the horizon yet, but the 2022 champions look poised to keep the pennant for another year. If their healthy lead at the top of Division One was the reward for continued excellence, perhaps such dominance would be dismissed as one of those things that can happen when a team comes together, but against Kent, excellence was not required to win the match convincingly . .

The specialist hitters were poor on both ends, few willing to deal with a ball that swung and then nibbled off the field a bit, the few bouncing too. Sure, the bowling was good, Tom Lawes in his 10th first-class match and Arafat Bhuiyan, six years older than the Surrey man but on debut, both found the full throw that would set off the explosive drive or ineffective jab. Too often, the batter’s heads were inside or outside the line of the ball, leaving them guessing and off balance, making you wonder what they’d been netting all winter. The three innings completed saw the scoreboard showing 105 for six, 18 for six and 83 for six before the bowlers showed their so-called better players how to play.

Ball two: Saif Zaibs county anything but safe

It looks like it’s going to be a long season for Northamptonshire at the bottom, so the last thing they needed was a trip to the Ageas Bowl to take on a Hampshire side who had plenty to prove after a disappointing run of one win in four. James Vince again led his side with 95 at bats but the visitors were twice sent off within 100 overs, the first time for a disheartening 56 with only Saif Zaib putting up much resistance in both innings.

The gap between the top and bottom echelons of Division One is so great that the split of 10 clubs in the top division and eight in the second division seems somewhat perverse. Surely it would be better for everyone, inside and outside the ropes, if the seemingly obvious split of nine counties by division were restored as soon as possible.

Ball three: Bartlett pairs up with classy bowlers from Somerset

Somerset’s improved form was underlined with a first win of the season over another of the Championship’s more fragile batting orders, Middlesex. Perhaps it was expected because the captain, Tom Abell, was able to look around Lords and call on five international bowlers: Matt Henry, Craig Overton, Peter Siddle, Lewis Gregory and Jack Leach.

But Somerset’s problem this year is top-order runs, teenage star James Rew too often saving the more experienced men for comfort. So it was nice to see George Bartlett set up the game with a first-day century after a lean time this season and at the end of the Finals. The middle-order man is more of a four-day specialist than a white-ball thrasher, so he needs to make these odds count and while he seems to have been there forever, he’s only 25, so he has time on his side. This could be an important season for him now that he has a century under his belt.

Ball four: Westley revives game on which the sun went down

After Matthew Montgomerys gave 177 Nottinghamshire a handy lead over Trent Bridge, Alastair Cook and Tom Westley came together and cemented their first innings lead of 135 with a second innings partnership of 157, the two mid-table sides heading to a draw unless the home side could shoot through the tail. Whereupon, gloriously, Westley declared, reviving a game as sleepy as the Forest fans who had celebrated retaining Premier League status, their loud support audible in that wonderfully compact city through day three . The game was over.

The equation that shook everyone up was 219 for Nottinghamshire or 10 wickets for Essex in 39 overs, with Simon Harmer’s fingers twitching at one end and Stuart Broad begging Nighthawk for some quick runs, sure enough early on. It was not to be for either side, as Notts lost both openers and then successfully played out time. Nevertheless, it was a show of some entrepreneurial spirit from the Essex captain and, it is hoped, a prelude to more aggressive statements to come as the championship progresses towards the pointy end of the season.

Ball Five: Starry Sky, Starry Days on the South Coast

At Hove, older spectators may have been reminded of one of those Derrick Robins’ XI matches that would serve as a warm-up for touring sides in the 1970s and 1980s. Marnus Labuschagne v Steve Smith was top of the bill, but the supporting cast including Michael Neser, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ollie Robinson were eye-catching in their own right. This is Division Two, I remind you.

It turned out to be a draw, enough to keep both provinces in the hunt for promotion. Glamorgan’s score of 737 in the second innings (an improvement of 614 on their first try) will probably keep the more statistically minded fans (that is, all of us) busy until the next round of four-day games kicks off again on Sunday (really, Sunday ?) June 11.

Steve Smith bowls for Sussex against Glamorgan in Division Two. Photo: Neil Marshall/ProSports/Shutterstock

Ball six: Hose also sprays boundaries in red-ball cricket

A huge arm-wrestle on New Road between Leicestershire and Worcestershire in Division Two dispelled some of the criticism from county cricket opponents as county pros gave their all to the cause. It came down to the home side needing to make 271 for victory, an achievable goal, but 91 more runs than had been accumulated in any of the three innings that preceded it. With all the time in the world, Gareth Roderick relaxed into his work with 59 runs spanning over five hours in the crease, all but matched by his captain Brett DOliveira, who put together 41 in three hours.

The innings that turned the game were more in line with the Bazball philosophy, Adam Hose contributing 84 of 131 added runs while at center. Hose is a man to watch this season, having made a name for himself as a blaster in the Blast and bagging franchise contracts as a result. At the age of 30 he reviewed his career and made the move from Warwickshire in Division One to Worcestershire in Division Two to add to the 19 first-class games he had played. Things aren’t supposed to happen like that and I’m sure I’m not alone in wishing him the very best, hoping that fortune will favor the brave.

No ball: the ECB has to go back and do it again

On Saturday, the ECB launched its tournament in the world’s most popular form of the game. It’s true, I looked it up. Go back and throw it again.