Sports
County cricket talk points: Surrey go 25 points clear in Division One | County Championship
Ball one: Surrey lays down the law to challengers
Surrey isn’t quite over the horizon yet, but the 2022 champions look poised to keep the pennant for another year. If their healthy lead at the top of Division One was the reward for continued excellence, perhaps such dominance would be dismissed as one of those things that can happen when a team comes together, but against Kent, excellence was not required to win the match convincingly . .
The specialist hitters were poor on both ends, few willing to deal with a ball that swung and then nibbled off the field a bit, the few bouncing too. Sure, the bowling was good, Tom Lawes in his 10th first-class match and Arafat Bhuiyan, six years older than the Surrey man but on debut, both found the full throw that would set off the explosive drive or ineffective jab. Too often, the batter’s heads were inside or outside the line of the ball, leaving them guessing and off balance, making you wonder what they’d been netting all winter. The three innings completed saw the scoreboard showing 105 for six, 18 for six and 83 for six before the bowlers showed their so-called better players how to play.
Ball two: Saif Zaibs county anything but safe
It looks like it’s going to be a long season for Northamptonshire at the bottom, so the last thing they needed was a trip to the Ageas Bowl to take on a Hampshire side who had plenty to prove after a disappointing run of one win in four. James Vince again led his side with 95 at bats but the visitors were twice sent off within 100 overs, the first time for a disheartening 56 with only Saif Zaib putting up much resistance in both innings.
The gap between the top and bottom echelons of Division One is so great that the split of 10 clubs in the top division and eight in the second division seems somewhat perverse. Surely it would be better for everyone, inside and outside the ropes, if the seemingly obvious split of nine counties by division were restored as soon as possible.
Ball three: Bartlett pairs up with classy bowlers from Somerset
Somerset’s improved form was underlined with a first win of the season over another of the Championship’s more fragile batting orders, Middlesex. Perhaps it was expected because the captain, Tom Abell, was able to look around Lords and call on five international bowlers: Matt Henry, Craig Overton, Peter Siddle, Lewis Gregory and Jack Leach.
But Somerset’s problem this year is top-order runs, teenage star James Rew too often saving the more experienced men for comfort. So it was nice to see George Bartlett set up the game with a first-day century after a lean time this season and at the end of the Finals. The middle-order man is more of a four-day specialist than a white-ball thrasher, so he needs to make these odds count and while he seems to have been there forever, he’s only 25, so he has time on his side. This could be an important season for him now that he has a century under his belt.
Ball four: Westley revives game on which the sun went down
After Matthew Montgomerys gave 177 Nottinghamshire a handy lead over Trent Bridge, Alastair Cook and Tom Westley came together and cemented their first innings lead of 135 with a second innings partnership of 157, the two mid-table sides heading to a draw unless the home side could shoot through the tail. Whereupon, gloriously, Westley declared, reviving a game as sleepy as the Forest fans who had celebrated retaining Premier League status, their loud support audible in that wonderfully compact city through day three . The game was over.
The equation that shook everyone up was 219 for Nottinghamshire or 10 wickets for Essex in 39 overs, with Simon Harmer’s fingers twitching at one end and Stuart Broad begging Nighthawk for some quick runs, sure enough early on. It was not to be for either side, as Notts lost both openers and then successfully played out time. Nevertheless, it was a show of some entrepreneurial spirit from the Essex captain and, it is hoped, a prelude to more aggressive statements to come as the championship progresses towards the pointy end of the season.
Ball Five: Starry Sky, Starry Days on the South Coast
At Hove, older spectators may have been reminded of one of those Derrick Robins’ XI matches that would serve as a warm-up for touring sides in the 1970s and 1980s. Marnus Labuschagne v Steve Smith was top of the bill, but the supporting cast including Michael Neser, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ollie Robinson were eye-catching in their own right. This is Division Two, I remind you.
It turned out to be a draw, enough to keep both provinces in the hunt for promotion. Glamorgan’s score of 737 in the second innings (an improvement of 614 on their first try) will probably keep the more statistically minded fans (that is, all of us) busy until the next round of four-day games kicks off again on Sunday (really, Sunday ?) June 11.
Ball six: Hose also sprays boundaries in red-ball cricket
A huge arm-wrestle on New Road between Leicestershire and Worcestershire in Division Two dispelled some of the criticism from county cricket opponents as county pros gave their all to the cause. It came down to the home side needing to make 271 for victory, an achievable goal, but 91 more runs than had been accumulated in any of the three innings that preceded it. With all the time in the world, Gareth Roderick relaxed into his work with 59 runs spanning over five hours in the crease, all but matched by his captain Brett DOliveira, who put together 41 in three hours.
The innings that turned the game were more in line with the Bazball philosophy, Adam Hose contributing 84 of 131 added runs while at center. Hose is a man to watch this season, having made a name for himself as a blaster in the Blast and bagging franchise contracts as a result. At the age of 30 he reviewed his career and made the move from Warwickshire in Division One to Worcestershire in Division Two to add to the 19 first-class games he had played. Things aren’t supposed to happen like that and I’m sure I’m not alone in wishing him the very best, hoping that fortune will favor the brave.
No ball: the ECB has to go back and do it again
On Saturday, the ECB launched its tournament in the world’s most popular form of the game. It’s true, I looked it up. Go back and throw it again.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/99-94-cricket-blog/2023/may/22/county-cricket-surrey-division-one-defending-champions-hove-stars
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood Heights property is a lush urban oasis listed for $4.6 million
- NASA plans to melt the moon and build on Mars
- Heart donors from COVID-19 patients are associated with poorer survival
- Donald Trump’s second day of court, a virtual experience
- Thor actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58 after contracting mysterious illness
- World Table Tennis Championships 2023: Manika Batra sails to round of 32
- The Zesica Maxi Dress Has Over 5,000 Incredible Reviews On Amazon, Here’s Why
- How Policymakers Can Accelerate AI Innovation
- Man resisting early-onset Alzheimer’s disease may hold clues to treatment
- What is your earthquake risk? Use this map to find out – Erie News Now
- ‘Welcome Modi’: Narendra Modi flies high in the sky over Sydney | Tendency
- Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges | Taiwan News