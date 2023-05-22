Vikings and fans celebrate Bud Grant, who loved family, football, the outdoors… and money

The topic of the Bud Grant memorial service is said to have approved the tenor of the ceremony. The dress code was casual, as were the conversations.

Scott Studwell was wearing one of his best cargo shorts. Mike Grant, one of Bud’s sons, looked at the sunshine streaming through the clear plastic roof panels and said, “My dad would have wondered why you were here on this fine spring day. Are you at the cabin?” “

For about 90 minutes at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, Bud Grant’s family, friends, former players and colleagues reminisced about the Hall of Fame Vikings coach, a man who was hyper-competitive but barely determined.

They said he loved his family, the Vikings, the outdoors, and old-fashioned money, sometimes even in that order.

He liked driving down the 169 to Mankato because he was always looking for deals, things on the side of the road. Which would most likely show up later at his garage sale Mike Grant

Emcee Mark Rosen, who covered Grant as a local television star, introduced video clips by Fran Tarkenton, Jim Marshall and Ahmad Rashad. Senator Amy Klobuchar, whose father, Jim, covered Grant and the Vikings for the Minneapolis Tribune and Star Tribune, presented Mike Grant with a framed congressional statement honoring his father.

The theme of the event was titled “Bud Grant, he did it his way.” Former players Carl Eller, Chuck Foreman, Stu Voigt and Studwell sat on a couch and comfy chairs to tell stories about Grant, a coach who could control a room with a glance and a team with a nod.

PaulWiggin, longtime Vikings defensive line coach, told a story about Pete Carroll, when a young defensive backs coach, who showed up early one day for practice, was eager to please him. Grant came in on time. Carroll eagerly asked Grant what the plan was. Grant said, according to Wiggin, “You coach the defensive backs. Go coach the defensive backs.”

Wiggin said Grant once instructed Carroll during training camp to go to the Mankato library and prepare a report on the Kyber Pass. “I never knew why he did it,” Wiggin said. “It didn’t make sense to me. That was Bud’s way.”

Carroll remains the Seattle Seahawks coach. He has won a national title in college and a Super Bowl.

Wiggin likened Grant to “some old philosopher.” Rosen recalled standing on the sidelines at a training session, and Grant wandered over, pointed to a monarch butterfly, and explained that he was migrating to Mexico.

Grant’s best friend was Star Tribune columnist Sid Hartman, who died in 2020. Sid’s son, Chad, participated in a media roundtable with WCCO anchor Mike Max, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse, and KFAN host Dan Barreiro, and recalled realized that Grant had told Sid he would give Grant’s Hall of Fame induction speech.

Sid drove to Chad’s house with tears in his eyes, one of the few times Chad saw him cry. Chad admitted that he also helped edit Sid’s speech, to include more about Bud and less about Sid.

Chad said his father and Grant had little in common other than the Vikings and Depression roots. Both, in later life, began to hide money in their homes.

Of all the kind and loving words spoken about Grant on Sunday, the most poignant came from his son, Mike.

Mike is the legendary football coach at Eden Prairie High School. On Sunday he showed the wry sense of humor that few of his father got to see.

In his later years, Bud loved to hold a garage sale and raise money to autograph the items he sold. “He liked driving 169 to Mankato because he was always looking for deals, things on the side of the road,” said Mike. “Which would most likely show up later on his garage sale.

“I want to say at this point, if you’ve bought an old weed trimmer or trolling motor that never worked, know that you put a smile on my dad’s face when you walked down the driveway and he tossed out a useless piece of junk.”

Mike said his father’s character was formed during the Depression, that Bud’s entertainment as a child consisted of shooting rats in the junkyard, that he honed his throwing arm by throwing rocks at telephone poles.

On Sunday, fans and friends bid Grant farewell at a multibillion-dollar stadium that houses the team he popularized. At the end of the ceremony, as Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” played over the sound system, Rosen told fans that they would get ice cream, Bud’s favorite snack, when they left.

Sunshine, ice cream and old friends. Grant may have postponed a trip to the cabin for meetings like this.

But probably not.