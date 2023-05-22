GRC tennis shines in region – Winchester Sun





GRC tennis shines in the region Published Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10:31 am GRC tennis impressed in the 10th regional tennis tournament, with the girls team winning the championship for the second year in a row, the boys team coming in second and the top girls and boys doubles teams winning the regional title. Senior Tennyson Prater and junior Clay Turley won the doubles championship on Wednesday night in a thrilling tiebreaker game against the No. 1 seeded Earlywine brothers from Bourbon County. Sophomores Madelyn Settles and Cassi Lowe won the girls’ doubles title in a close match over Mason County on Wednesday. The pair also won the regional championship as freshmen last year. Both doubles teams will play in the state tennis tournament, which begins May 30 in Lexington. Getting the girls’ team championship and taking second place on the boys’ team was amazing, coach Seth Heinss said. Added to that were Cassi and Madelyn who repeated as the girls’ region doubles champions and Tennyson and Clay who upset the 1-seeded Bourbon County team to win the boys’ doubles championship. Prater and Turleys’ victory on Wednesday night was particularly exciting. I am amazed at how hard our team fought, Heinss said. Every player on our team was essential to both the boys’ and girls’ victories, whether they were cheering from the fence or battling on the track. We showed like never before. I have never been part of a more exciting regional final. Thanks to all our fans who came to support us. The 10th Region tennis tournament was played at GRC for the first time in history. Hosting the regional tennis tournament will cost an army, Heinss said. I had so much support from tennis families, assistant coaches and GRC staff. It was a great experience. In addition to two doubles titles, 10th region results for GRC players were: Sydney Ely chooses quarterfinalist Barbara Sheehan chooses quarterfinalist Anna Rogers and Lauren Anderson double quarterfinalists Connor McCraith and Gratz McCraith double round of 16 Hayden Cecil chooses quarterfinalist Hayden Cockrell chooses round of 16

