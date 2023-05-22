pac 12 College Football Preview season is here

Greetings and welcome to the college football preview season. Sure, it’s not time for real college football just yet, but the period between May and June in recent years has meant time for preview magazines to hit the shelves, ready for our consumption! Wait, it’s not 2003 anymore. Ok, in that case, nowadays it means that websites across the country are electronically publishing 2023 season forecasts for our online perusal. Not as much fun as it used to be when you could go to the grocery store on 5-6 consecutive Fridays and find a new magazine, but I’ll take it in anyway.

One thing I’ve noticed with the continued decline of print media is the decline in the variety of preview magazine covers. Back in the day (probably 2010 or so?) Athlon and Lindys would tailor their preview covers to each region, and we’d always get a Coug and Husky on the Pac-10/12 preview. There was an Oregon cover, LA cover, etc. Now there’s not even a Pac-12 preview at all, or any conference for that matter. How times have changed!

Another oddity, which I’d say borders on the bizarre, is the coverage the Athlons website has given to Colorado. I mean, if you go to the drop-down menu in their college football section, you’ll see the following:

That’s right. Just between your Big Ten and Pac-12 sections is the…Colorado section? Does a school that has been almost eternally terrible for most of the past two decades really deserve that much attention? And even if you think the answer is yes, does Colorado have such a fanatical fan base that its own dedicated reporting moves the needle for traffic? I would definitely like to see those stats.

Where was I? Oh yes, football previews! The nice folks at College Football News recently published their preview of the Washington State Cougars season, so let’s pick a few snippets to see if we think their analysis is right. You can read the whole preview here.

CFB News’ team is certainly high on WSU’s new offensive coordinator.

Washington led the nation in passing yards per game, WKU was No. 2, but was best in total yards with 4,929 yards and 43 touchdowns. When that thing worked, forget it – the Hilltoppers haven’t been held back in the past two years when they got into a groove. Washington State fans, Ben Arbuckle is about to bring back your passing production.

That’s all well and good, but here’s the comment that caught my attention:

The passing game should push it down a bit. This is about how WKU carried out the attack under Arbuckle last year. It netted a bajillion yards, but the team only won when it was turning huge plays. It was 5-0 if the offense averaged seven yards or more per play, and 4-5 if it didn’t. Washington State only averaged over seven yards per game twice, and that came in blowouts over the weak teams of Colorado State and Stanford.

To be fair to Eric Morris, WSU almost certainly led the nation in air yards going sideways or backward in 2022. Crossing all available fingers with regards to offensive lines, Cam Ward was able to get the necessary time to land deep shots, even to try this will be a welcome change. To that end, CFN does not list Ward, or any player for that matter, as the key player in WSU’s offense. Instead, transfer left tackle Esa Pole gets the nod, and we totally agreed!

While Arbuckle’s addition garnered praise, the new coordinator on the other side of the ball did not.

The Auburn defense did nothing out of the ordinary last year. It was last in the SEC in takeaways, there wasn’t much pass rush and nothing it did at a high level.

In fairness, as long as Jake Dickert is the head coach, the defense will reflect his image and philosophy. New DC Jeff Schmedding will certainly have some clout, but it’s really Dickerts’ defense.

Interestingly, after Ward, defenders (Brennan Jackson, Ron Stone, Jaden Hicks, Chau Smith-Wade) occupy the next four spots on the Top 10 Players list. The Cougs seem solid on the edges of the defense (striker and corner), but rather weak in the middle. Whether Dickert and Schmedding can strengthen the center will largely determine the fate of WSU’s 2023 defense.

OK, great. So what is CFN’s bottom line?

Set the win total to: 7

Last year’s team was able to record seven wins, with two of the six losses coming to USC and Utah. There was the awful, awful pause of not getting Colorado, but it missed UCLA. This year? UCLA probably won’t be as good, Colorado is in TOTAL rebuild mode under Coach Prime, and they’re both back on track. And who is off the slate? USC and Utah.

That’s about where I am now. Just like 2022 when WSU was the most average team ever to average, 2023 looks set to be another year where WSU beats the teams it is supposed to beat, and is outclassed by the better teams on the list. Such is life as a mediocre program. Hell, at this point I’d just be happy to settle for a season that doesn’t end with two consecutive horrendous losses. In six of the last nine full seasons, WSU has finished its year with at least two straight Ls. And no matter how the seasons have progressed up to that point, losing heavily along the way will rarely leave anything but a bad taste in the mouths of the players, coaches and fans.

Oh yeah. Lots of anticipation!

Basketball

I think I’ve said it before, but now that another losing baseball season has come to an end, I’ll say it again. There was one time in 2023 when WSU beat Baseball Oregon state in a three-game series, and was in the Top 25. Turns out things were only going to get worse after that, as WSU went 8-18 in the Pac-12 after that first weekend, capping off another losing season with a 0-3 home sweep at the hands of Stanford.

For another season, and despite the Pac-12 extending the tournament with the top nine finishers, WSU is among the bottom teams that were not good enough to qualify. This is getting old.

This week in parenting

Sports, sports and more sports! But first, joking. Mrs. Kendall likes to wake up before the kids leave for school to make their lunch. But when she’s out of town, as she was this week, things could change. I always make their lunch the night before so I don’t have to touch it in the morning, especially now that I have to chase Buda the dog. I had to leave for work pretty early on Wednesday and for some reason I didn’t get to their chips. Instead, I left the bag of chips on the island and placed two snack bags next to the bag. There’s no way they’re missing this, I thought. So, of course, when I got home that afternoon, the first things I saw were the chips and snack bags, right where I left them. Apparently I have to show a neon sign next time. Astonishing.

It was…a good week for the Rockies? It was! It didn’t start well, because all four – FOUR!!! – kids showed up for practice on Wednesday. I just don’t get it, but whatever. Then the dog Buda decided to puke all over the carpet on Thursday morning, and we had to have Mrs. Kendall’s car towed away. Really needed some good news Thursday night! So naturally, the Rockies decided to fall behind the Braves 5-0 after an inning. But the Rockies fought back as the clock ticked. Trailing 5-0 became 6-6 in the top of the fifth and the 11-year-old was at the plate with a man on 3rd and two outs. After struggling mightily at the plate all season, he had started two-for-two. THERE’S A LINE DRIVING TO THE LEFT, MAKE IT THREE-FOR-THREE! THE ROCKIES LEAD, 7-6!

Then it was time for the Braves to try and screw everything up, and they were about to do just that as they had guys on 2nd and 3rd with no outs. But then, strikeout, strikeout. Thus, we needed one to land win #2. After it had become 2-0, the coach visited the mound. Time-out! Apparently, it was his second visit outside the inning, which forced a pitching change. Cue the meathead dad, straight out of Jersey Shore central casting — you know, that tank-top-wearing jabroni who thinks all those curls will make him over 56 — who decided to keep screaming: He needs to go out! Send him away!

Reasonable. The boy had thrown very well, and rules are rules. So our coach chose to use the third baseman, who throws about three times as hard as the kid he replaced. Swing and a miss. Swing and a miss. Suddenly it’s 2-2 and the Braves coach is getting desperate. Here comes the field. It’s high for ball three, but wait! The runner tries to steal home! He’s tagged out five feet from home plate! Ball game! The Rockies win! Meathead’s father, who was so excited to let us switch pitchers, loses! Let’s go home!

On the teen front, it was a mixed bag. The mighty dolphins played their spring game Friday night against the rival Navarre Raiders, with varsity playing one half and JV playing one quarter. Oh, then (unbeknownst to the mob) they decided to just scrimmage for another hour. Hurrah? The kid, who’s been moved from corner to outside linebacker, made a few runs at the end and had about two assists.

Saturday brought a double header in baseball, at a place 40 minutes from home (I learned this after initially being told the games would be five minutes from home). We hadn’t competed in a weekend tournament since we left Europe, and I can tell you that a game in Germany in May is a lot more enjoyable than in Florida. Things didn’t go nearly as well for the Sharks as they did for the Rockies. Anyway, we have to drive at least 40 minutes on Sunday for two more games. Hurrah?

Non-sports

This first article is pretty much mine. What a waste.

