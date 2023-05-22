May is National Tennis Month | National news





SHREVEPORT, La. Professional tennis player Christian Harrison fell in love with tennis because of his father, Pat Harrison, who played college tennis at Oklahoma State and taught at the Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club. Pat started playing tennis thanks to his father, Jimmy Harrison, who was a tennis coach at CE Byrd High School and Centenary College. “Just growing up and wanting to do exactly what your daddy did. We thought it was the coolest thing and of course as we got older we were always competitive. We pretty much grew up here with the tennis courts,” said Christian Harrison. Christian is part of the Association of Tennis Professionals. He has qualified for Wimbledon Championships in the past two years. In 2022 he managed to win the Grand Slam. This summer, Harrison will play against three challengers in Arkansas, Texas and Puerto Rico. Bee Bill Cockrell tennis center there is another rising star, Genesis Allen, who is currently a top 10 player in Louisiana. Allen was also encouraged to take up the sport through a family member. “I got the inspiration from my grandfather and he really helped me,” said Allen. Coach Ken Meyers, tennis director at Bill Cockrell Tennis Center says, “Family that plays together stays together.” Meyers wants to use tennis as a bridge to community. He wants to promote sportsmanship, but also strengthen mental skills. “It helps with problem solving. You’re there on that court judging how fast the ball is coming at you. If chess were a sport, it would be tennis. You have to go two or three shots ahead,” Meyers said. In June and July, kids can play tennis for free at Bill Cockrell Tennis Center at 4109 Pines Road. Governor John Bell Edwards, along with Caddo Parish Mayor Tom Arceneaux, and Bossier Parish Mayor Thomas H. Chandler recently signed proclamations recognizing May as National Tennis Month. The proclamation was proposed by the Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) declared May National Tennis Month. The USTA encourages players, organizations, facilities, retailers and the tennis community to promote local programs and activities to promote tennis and spread the word about the sport and its benefits. This is intended to help both players and non-players find jobs and play opportunities in their communities. “I just want to express my appreciation to the state of Louisiana, the cities of Shreveport and Bossier for the proclamation promoting tennis and the benefits of tennis in our community,” said Rhonda Rubben, board member of the Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association. Tennis has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, both locally and nationally. A study by the Physical Activity Council found that more than 23.6 million Americans played tennis by 2022, an unprecedented 33 percent increase in participation from 2019. Potential players in the Northwest Louisiana region are encouraged to contact theNorthwest Louisiana Tennis Associationfor more information about joining their local tennis facilities.

