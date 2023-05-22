Ex-Mercyhurst hockey player Briere waives charge in wheelchair case





A former Mercyhurst University men’s hockey player and a former men’s lacrosse player are going to the Erie County Common Pleas Court on charges of pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs in an Erie bar in March. Carson Briere, 23, the former hockey player, and Patrick Carrozzi, 22, the former lacrosse player, waived all of their charges in court during their preliminary hearings at the Erie County courthouse on Monday. Charges filed:Mercyhurst hockey player Briere, another student accused of a wheelchair incident at the Erie bar Their cases are now going to court for a lawsuit or plea deal. They and their lawyers could also challenge the charges in pre-trial filings before a judge. Erie police on March 20 charged Briere, of Philadelphia, and Carozzi, of Victor, New York, southeast of Rochester. They are each charged with second degree misconduct of criminal mischief in connection with damaged property, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and the misdemeanor of disorderly conduct. Police filed the charges after a March 11 video showed Briere pushing the empty wheelchair of a double amputee down a flight of stairs at Sullivans, East Fourth and French Streets. Police said the video shows Carrozzi moving the wheelchair to the edge of a flight of stairs before he and Briere pushed the wheelchair down the stairs and walked away. To proceed:Fired Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere enters transfer portal A video of the incident went viral on social media, where it was viewed millions of times. Briere received a lot of attention because he is the son of former NHL player Daniel Briere, who was named general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers earlier this year. Carson Briere and his father apologized in statements after the incident. Outside the team:Mercyhurst University fires Carson Briere from men’s hockey team Mercyhurst, a 3,000-student Roman Catholic school in Erie, fired Briere from the men’s hockey team, and he later entered the transfer portal for NCAA athletes. He was a junior when he was charged. His status as a Mercyhurst student was not immediately available. suspensions:Suspensions, Police Investigation Follows Incident With Mercyhurst Hockey Player, Wheelchair Carrozzi was a senior when he was charged. He graduated, his lawyer, Tim George, said Monday after the waivers. Another Erie attorney, Chad Vilushis, is representing Briere. Major Recruit:Sophomore Carson Briere, son of an NHL player, gives Mercyhurst hockey team a score lift The wheelchair belonged to 23-year-old Sydney Benes, a resident of Erie who lost both her legs in a car accident in Butler County in 2021. She had been using her wheelchair in a packed upstairs room at Sullivan’s when she left it on the top landing from the stairs to the bathroom downstairs. Other customers helped her get down. Contact Tim Hahn at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@ETNhahn.

