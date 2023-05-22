Virginia golf gentlemen | Ben James was named one of 10 finalists for the Haskins Award





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Virginia freshman golfer Ben James (Milford, Conn.) is one of 10 finalists for the 2023 Haskins Award announced today (May 22) by the Haskins Foundation. James is the only freshman on the final awards waiting list. The Fred Haskins Award, presented by Stifel, is considered the most prestigious award in collegiate golf and is awarded annually to the most outstanding male golfer. This is the 53rd time the award has been presented. The winner of the oldest individual college golf award is voted on by players, coaches, golf SIDS and selected golf media members and will be announced in early June. James is ranked #7 in the latest Golfstat standings. He leads UVA with a 69.0 batting average this season. He has a school-record five first-place finishes this season and has finished in the top four at 10 of 12 tournaments this year. Most recently, James was a co-medalist at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional, where he tied his school record of 54 holes by shooting 20-under 196. During UVA’s season-opening tournament at the Streamsong Invitational, he also shot 20-under, 196 to earn the medalist. During that event, UVA posted a team score of 56-under 808, the lowest tournament score in program history. Following that opening win, UVA was ranked #1 nationally by Golfweek, the program’s first-ever top spot. James also placed first at the Hamptons Intercollegiate, the General Hackler Championships, and UVA’s own Lewis Chitengwa Memorial. He was an All-ACC selection and placed third in the championship. Established in 1971, the Fred Haskins Award was established to honor his lifelong dedication to golf and his teaching achievements. In 1922, Haskins was named chief professional at the Country Club of Columbus. Haskins’ greatest impact has been teaching and inspiring junior golfers. As a tribute to his teaching skills, his young students won more than 150 championships. Voting for the Haskins Award remains open until the completion of the stroke play portion of the NCAA Championship on May 29. James and the Cavaliers open play at the NCAA Championships Friday (May 26) at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Final Haskins Award Watch List presented by Stifel(arranged alphabetically):

Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech

Adrien Dumont of Chassart, Illinois

David Ford, North Carolina

Benjamin James, Virginia

Tommy Kuhl, Illinois

Christian Lamprecht, Georgia Tech

Maxwell Moldavia, State of Ohio

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt

Preston Summerhays, Arizona State

Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2023/05/22/ben-james-named-one-of-10-finalists-for-haskins-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos