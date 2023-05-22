Kent Cricket launches KentCricketPlay ahead of the start of T20





Kent Cricket is pleased to announce the launch of a brand new streaming service, KentCricketPlayfor all non-televised Kent Spitfires home T20 matches in 2023. Create a FREE KentCricketPlay account now The launch of KentCricketPlay to digitally host this season’s T20 matches is the first stage in the creation of a dedicated broadcast platform that will provide enhanced coverage, exclusive content and matchday features. In this first phase, KentCricketPlay will offer high-quality streaming with multiple camera angles, all hosted by former Kent Cricket captain Dave Fulton along with some special guest commentators. In time, more exclusive content will be released on the new platform. By signing up for an account on the new platformall fans, members and non-members, can watch the Kent Spitfires T20 home opener against Gloucestershire on Wednesday 24th May for FREE. With the exception of matches televised by Sky Sports, the remaining Kent Spitfire home games in T20 will be streamed in the same high quality. Each match costs 5.99. Home and away supporters can purchase each match individually through a secure online payment system. The enhanced stream is included in all Kent Cricket memberships and lifetime memberships for 2023. Members just need to register for a free KentCricketPlay account to access all featured T20 matches for free. Please note that free entry is only included with membership packs and not with Six Pack ticket bundles. The change from a paid account to a free Members account will take place in the coming week. Create a FREE KentCricketPlay account now Kent Crickets CEO, Simon Storey, said: The launch of KentCricketPlay is a groundbreaking step forward for us as we look to continue to offer our high-quality streams of non-televised T20 home games, whilst also opening up an exciting new potential revenue stream for the club. There is no substitute for witnessing T20 cricket live at The Spitfire Groundbut this new pay-per-view service gives supporters who can’t be with us, and supporters around the world, live access to the action on the pitch. As costs continue to rise, this new platform will generate significant additional revenue for the club, allowing us to invest more money in the development of the professional and recreational game in our province. The launch of KentCricketPlay is the next step in our ambition to grow the Kent Cricket brand on a local, national and global level. Buy your T20 tickets now to save money, avoid disappointment and support your Spitfires during an exciting summer of white ball cricket! Buy Spitfires vs. Gloucestershire T20 Tickets Members do not need to pre-book their seats at T20 matches as access to last season is gained by scanning a valid 2023 Kent Cricket membership card at the gate. Should seating areas such as the Frank Woolley stand also sell out, an allocation will be reserved for members and Six Pack Plus cardholders.

