- Real Madrid files a hate crime charge after Vinicius Jr was racially abused
- The Brazilian government summoned the Spanish ambassador to explain the incident
- FIFA calls for lifetime stadium bans for racist fans
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
MADRID, May 22 (Reuters) – Spanish football has a racism problem, the head of the football federation, Luis Rubiales, said on Monday, following criticism from Brazil after Real Madrid filed racial crime charges over insults towards their Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr .
Top-flight La Liga is under pressure to do more to fight racism after Brazil’s president, FIFA and fellow sports stars such as French striker Kylian Mbappé, Rio Ferdinand and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton showed support for Vinicius.
Real Madrid’s second top scorer this season in all competitions (23), behind Karim Benzema (29), described Spain as a “land of racists” after Sunday’s match against Valencia.
That prompted a reaction from LaLiga president Javier Tebas who said on Twitter that enough was being done and that Vinicius should inform himself “before criticizing and slandering LaLiga”.
“The first thing is to recognize that we have a problem in our country,” Rubiales said at a press conference in Madrid on Monday. It is “a serious problem that also stains an entire team, an entire fan base, an entire club, an entire country.”
The Brazilian government summoned the Spanish ambassador on Monday to explain the incident, and the foreign ministry said in a statement that after “another intolerable episode” it had concluded that Spanish authorities had not taken effective measures to prevent such acts of violence. prevent racism. .
The Spanish government’s response was low-key as the country geared up for regional elections over the weekend, with foreign minister Juan Luis Albares insisting late in the day that racism was “abhorrent” and clashes with sporting values.
“The Spanish government will not leave any doubts and will not hide any form of racism, intolerance or rejection of pluralism,” he added, pointing to a statement from the Spanish Sports Council that it would study footage of the match in order to to prosecute any perpetrators. .
The match at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium was halted for 10 minutes after 22-year-old Vinicius pointed out racist remarks to fans.
Videos posted to social media and verified by Reuters showed hundreds of Valencia fans chanting ‘Vinicius is a monkey’ as the Real Madrid bus arrived at the stadium before the match.
“I’m sorry for those Spaniards who disagree, but today Spain is known in Brazil as a country of racists,” Vinicius Jr. wrote. on Twitter.
Rubiales labeled Tebas’ comments as “irresponsible.”
“Probably Vinicius is more right than we think and we all need to do more about racism,” Rubiales said.
MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
Real Madrid said on Monday they have filed a hate crime charge over the incident – the 10th episode of alleged racism involving the young soccer star that has been reported to prosecutors this season, according to LaLiga.
The Valencia football club said in a statement it had identified one fan and was cooperating with police to confirm the identity of others who could face punishment, including a lifelong stadium ban.
Spanish police continue to investigate a possible hate crime against Vinicius Jr. after a mannequin wearing his number 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid’s training ground in January ahead of the club’s derby match with Atletico Madrid.
Prosecutors dropped a complaint alleging racist chants directed at the player in September during another game against Atletico Madrid.
The prosecution has filed the case because the chants of “monkey” were said only a few times and lasted “only a few seconds”, highlighting how Spain’s penal code makes it difficult to prosecute racist incidents at football matches.
“LaLiga uses these lawsuits to wash its hands, even though it has the power to make decisions and impose sanctions on its own,” said Moha Gerehou, a Spanish journalist and anti-racism activist.
“LaLiga should be able to close stadiums in these cases and force some matches behind closed doors, because that puts pressure on the clubs and the fans themselves.”
Spanish prosecutors have officially investigated three cases of racist acts during the 2021-2022 season, according to the Interior Ministry. Under current rules, people found guilty of racist behavior can be fined up to 4,000 euros ($4,403) and banned from stadiums for a year.
There is growing momentum for Spain to do more to tackle the problem. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on FIFA and LaLiga to “take real action”.
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton sent Vinicius a virtual fist bump on Instagram, adding: “Standing with you @vinjr.”
FIFA president Gianni Infantino called on LaLiga to enforce a rule that would penalize clubs with points deducted if racist chants persist. He added that racists should be banned from stadiums worldwide for life. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called for equally drastic measures: “You have to stop the match… One insult and everyone goes home.”
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
Reporting by Fernando Kallas, Emma Pinedo and David Latona; written by Charlie Devereux Edited by Christian Radnedge
