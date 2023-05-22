French Open offers tennis players protection against cyberbullying





The French Open organizers are giving all players access to an online tool designed to protect them from cyberbullying and harassment on social media. The French tennis federation said on Monday that the technology developed by a French company will be made available to all players participating in this year’s clay-court Grand Slam tournament. The software uses artificial intelligence to filter comments on social media accounts and block comments deemed toxic or offensive. It said the tool aims to preserve the players, their mental health, the values ​​of sport and tennis and to ban people who come to spread their aggression and hatred on social networks. Since tennis is one of the sports most affected by this scourge, athletes may thus be directly or indirectly victims, the federation added. Players and tennis officials can choose to connect their social networks to the technology developed by the company Bodyguard.ai before the tournament and keep it in place for at least a week afterwards. Play in the main draw starts on Sunday at Roland Garros. This way they will not receive derogatory comments, according to the French federation. It is an AI that performs moderation in real time. The comment is analyzed in less than 200 milliseconds. A team of linguists creates word structures to update the technology in real time based on what is posted on social networks to generate contextual analysis. The goal is to make sure nothing is missed and nothing is censored. The different platforms monitored are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Discord. The mental health of players is a priority for the French Open, director of the French federation Caroline Flaisier said. There is no place for violence of any kind in our tournament. OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us! Follow @nbcolympictalk

