Gophers hockey has young boys who are going to carry us

Six weeks have passed since Bob Motzko and his Gophers men’s hockey team clinched the national championship, only to see Quinnipiac rally late in the third period and deliver the dagger 10 seconds into overtime for a 3-2 victory.
The coach has had time to process that April night in Tampa, deal with the disappointment and anger that followed, and reflect on a season that produced a plethora of highs but was punctuated by a rock-hard low.
“It was a crushing end to an amazing, incredible season,” Motzko told the Star Tribune. “We had a great group of guys who were great to hang out with. You’re so close. You’re so close.”
Instead of hanging a sixth NCAA championship flag from the rafters of the 3M Arena in Mariucci, the Gophers were left with an eighth runner-up finish and a title drought that has spanned 20 seasons.
Yes, the missed opportunity still stings for the program and its fan base. However, Motzko will look to tap into this year’s journey with the goal of climbing one more step when the NCAA Frozen Four returns to St. Paul in 2024.
“Any coach will tell you: you hate the losses, but sometimes those losses help you grow,” he said. chance to get back in there and see what we can do.”
To that end, Motzko and his staff are assembling the roster for the 2023-24 Gophers, one that sees them replace first-team All-America performers Brock Faber and Matthew Knies, along with standout senior defensemen Jackson LaCombe and, most likely, NHL first round Ryan Johnson. Faber and Knies immediately became trusted playoff players for the Wild and Maple Leafs, respectively, while LaCombe made his NHL debut with the Ducks.
Many happy returns
Jimmy Snuggerud, a first-round NHL draft pick and the team’s second-leading scorer as a freshman, pledged in April to return for the 2023-24 season. Last week brought more welcome news for the Gophers. First, center Jaxon Nelson announced Tuesday that he is returning to play a fifth season. Goalkeeper Justen Close did the same a day later and striker Bryce Brodzinski returned for his fifth year on Saturday.
The biggest domino to fall came Friday morning when Logan Cooley, the team’s leading scorer and Hobey Baker Award finalist, said he’s coming back for his second season instead of signing with the Arizona Coyotes, who selected him third overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. He and Snuggerud combined for 43 goals and 67 assists last season
The Gophers may not get the entire band back together in 2022-23, but bringing back their two lead singers, a few guitarists and a drummer is a great start.
“With all the players we have back now, we have the tools we need to win this thing,” said Snuggerud.
Reinforcements are coming
More talent is coming in the form of a strong recruiting class.
The Gophers’ top freshman is Oliver Moore, a Mounds View native and former Totino-Grace standout who scored 31 goals and 44 assists in 61 games for the U.S. National Under-18 team this season. A fast, 5-8, 188-pound forward, Moore had four goals and five assists in seven games as the U.S. won the Under-18 World Championship on May 8. He is projected as a top-10 pick in the upcoming NHL preliminary draft.
Moore has signed his national letter of intent, as have defensemen Sam Rinzel of the USHL’s Chaska and Waterloo and Max Rud of the USHL’s St. Cloud and Sioux Falls. That trio is expected to join the team next season.
U.S. Under-18 forward Beckett Hendrickson, whose father, Darby, is a former Gophers standout and current assistant coach to Wild, has signed and is a possibility to join the team. Nathan Airey, the British Columbia Hockey League goaltender of the year for the Cranbrook Bucks, is expected to join the Gophers in the upcoming season.
Any coach will tell you: you hate the losses, but sometimes those losses help you grow.
Motzko and his staff have the final touches to complete the roster, but he likes how it’s shaping up, especially with developments over the past week.
“I believe we have a core of young lads who will carry us,” he said, pointing to the 2022-23 freshman league, who together accounted for 68 goals and 100 assists.
Of course, a stacked roster does not guarantee a national championship. “We needed one more goal,” Motzko said of the finals in Tampa, but the Gophers are certainly pleased with how the offseason has started.
