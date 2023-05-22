PE in the park! Bears lying down at student cricket coaching session





Youngsters from a school in Coventry had a great time as Bears were at gym class in the park with a cricket session as part of the Clubs community roadshow. The Edgewick Community primary school pupils enjoyed a series of fun coaching exercises at Edgwick Park, Foleshill, under the expert eye of the Clubs coaches plus Bears players Liam Norwell and Ethan Brookes. It was the final stop in a week-long Bears on Tour campaign that saw the Clubs coffee truck visiting communities across the region ahead of the Vitality Blast T20 launch on Saturday in Edgbaston. School Learning Mentor, Ruth Rock, said: We have a diverse cohort of children at our school, some love cricket and go home to watch the IPL (Indian Premier League) but some may have never picked up a cricket bat. Having you guys inspires them to play the game. Everyone had a great time, and I’m sure it’s an experience they’ll remember for many years to come. It would be so nice to think that some of our children could build a career in cricket. Hopefully, sessions like this will be the catalyst. The Bears’ new Blast shirt is made from recycled coffee beans, and the staff handed out over 1,000 free cuppas during the tour! Bear all-rounder Ethan Brookes played with the kids for two hours. He said: I can remember doing exactly this sort of thing as a youngster, fond memories for me while trying to make my way in cricket. It’s about encouraging children to enjoy cricket and who knows, we might find some stars of the future. I did some catching practice with the kids and there are definitely some good fielders out there. The eight- and nine-year-olds tried batting, bowling, and fielding. Warwickshire Cricket Board coach Andy Turner said there were some unorthodox shots but plenty of skill and smiles on display. He added: Bears on Tour is a great initiative, bringing the club to people who may not have been to Edgbaston before and giving them a taste of cricket. But this is not a one-off. We were active throughout the year in over 100 schools, delivering cricket sessions, hopefully inspiring the next generation of Bears players, but also using cricket as a vehicle for positive physical and mental health. Blast is back! Buy your tickets in advance and save Vitality Blast T20 cricket is back! Tickets are on sale now for all home games and fans can save £4 per ticket by pre-purchasing them. Next up is the Family Fun Day against Lancashire Lightning on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29. Tickets available from just 17 for this match. #BeReady and buy online today.

