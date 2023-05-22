



CHIPOTLE CELEBRATES 2023 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS WITH HOCKEY JERSEY BOGO OFFER IN USA AND CANADA

Hockey fans can score a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal at participating restaurants at May 23 NEWPORT BEACH, California., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire.com/ — Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a “Wear Your Hockey Jersey” program that BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal on dinner entrees at restaurants wearing a hockey jersey Tuesday May 23 after 3 p.m local time. The promotion is valid at all participating restaurants in the US and Canada.



“Our BOGO Hockey Jersey offering helps celebrate one of the most exciting post-seasons in all of sports,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “As a longtime favorite among the hockey community, Chipotle continues to serve real food to fans and athletes alike on their collective mission to help their teams hoist the Stanley Cup.” In November 2021, Chipotle announced its multi-year North American partnership to become the NHL’s official Mexican-themed quick-service restaurant and Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant. Chipotle’s partnership with the NHL is the brand’s largest sports sponsorship to date. The Chipotle logo will be cornered in the ice for every game during the Stanley Cup Playoffs throughout the partnership. As of 2018, Chipotle is the title sponsor of the Chipotle USA Hockey Youth National Championships and supported U.S. men’s and women’s national teams, including the junior national team with the Chipotle logo on their uniforms and helmets in international competitions. The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires the purchase of an intermediate item of equal or greater value and may only be collected by the customer wearing a jersey. Only valid on May 23, 2023after 03:00 local time. Redeemable at the restaurant only, at participating Chipotle locations in the US and Canada; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Children’s meals do not count as a full purchase. Purchased products are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion cannot otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) works to make the world a better place by serving responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had more than 3,200 restaurants in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany as of March 31, 2023 and is the only restaurant company of its size to own and operate all of its restaurants. Chipotle is on the Fortune 500 and recognized on the 2023 list of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies. With more than 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle has long been a leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while remaining a brand with a proven purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visitWWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.



SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

For more information: Erin Wolford, (949) 524-4035, [email protected]

