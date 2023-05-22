Table Tennis World Mixed Doubles Championship Tomokazu Harimoto Hina Hayata Pair Advance to Third Round





Highlights: Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata, who want to win gold in the mixed doubles, defeated the Mexican pair in straight sets in the second round. In the men’s singles, World No. 6 Maharu Yoshimura lost to China’s Liang Jingkun 13-11. World No. 3 Miu Hirano advanced to the third round of the women’s Sigurds by beating the 3rd German player. In the men’s doubles, Yukiya Uda and Junsuke Togami defeated the Indian pair.

On the third day of the World Table Tennis Championships in South Africa, Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata, who want to win gold in the mixed doubles, defeated the Mexican pair in straight sets in the second round. On the third day of the tournament in Durban, South Africa, on the 3rd, the second round of men’s and women’s singles and doubles was held, and in mixed doubles, the pair of Harimoto and Hayata, who are aiming to win the gold medal at this tournament after losing to the Chinese pair in the final of the previous tournament, faced the Mexican pair. In the first game, Harimoto hit powerful forehands and backhands to overwhelm his opponent and take a 22-2 lead. In the second game, Harimoto made a series of mistakes and was able to take a maximum of six points, but when Hayata scored a strong forehand on the court, Harimoto regained his rhythm by taking advantage of his unique spinning receiver “Chiquita”, and after six consecutive points having scored to tie the game, he also dominated the deuce game to take a 1-11 lead. In the third game, Hayata continued the momentum from the end of the second game as he hit a shot into the opponent’s difficult lane to take a 5-2 lead and advance to the third round with a straight kit win. In the men’s singles, world No. 6 Maharu Yoshimura lost to world No. 6 Liang Jingkun of China by a match tally of 13-11. In the women’s Sigurds, World No. 3 Miu Hirano advanced to the third round with a game count of 2-11 over the 3rd seeded German player. In men’s doubles, Yukiya Uda and Junsuke Togami defeated the Indian pair, and in women’s doubles, Mima Ito and Hayata defeated the South African pair, and Singaporean pair Miyu Nagasaki and Kihara Miyu advanced to the third round.

