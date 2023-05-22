Hamilton, Boyd named first-team All-Sun Belt





NEW ORLEANS App State starting pitcher Xander Hamilton and outfielder C. J. Boyd have been named first-team All-Sun Belt winners, the conference announced today. It is the second time App State has accumulated multiple first-team selections since joining the conference in 2015. Hamilton has had one of the most dominant strikeout seasons in the nation, finishing the regular season eighth in the nation with 109 strikeouts in 82.0 innings pitched (11.96 K/9). His strikeout total led Sun Belt pitchers during the regular season and is the most by an App State pitcher in single-season history. Hamilton struckout nine or more batters in seven of his 14 starts, including a program-record 15 batters against No. 8 Coastal Carolina on May 5 as part of eight scoreless innings with one hit in an 11–0 victory of Mountaineer. Hamilton also struckout 13 batters against Louisiana on March 31, earning Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week honors after both appearances. Hamilton finished the regular season with eight wins, tied for fifth among Sun Belt pitchers, while winning seven Sun Belt starts. App State went 11-3 in its starts this season, including 8-2 in Sun Belt play. Boyd posted an incredible finish to the 2023 season, homering nine times in the Mountaineers’ last 11 regular season games. In Sun Belt play, Boyd finished in the top-10 in the league in hits (2nd – 46), slugging (4th .782), OPS (3rded 1,213), home runs (T-3ed 12) batting average (4e .387) doubles (T-7e 11) and RBI (10th 33). He was named Sun Belt Player of the Week last Tuesday after an excellent weekend against Arkansas State. Boyd hit four home runs in the series, going 7-for-14 (.500) at the plate, while also doubled, scored seven runs and batted in seven more. Boyd has hit safely in 14 consecutive games, going 31-for-68 (.456) over that span, raising his season average by 73 points to .353, which ranks out of 10e in the Sun Belt. The ECU transfer also ranks fifth in slugging percentage (.688). Boyd finished the regular season with 14 home runs, 14 doubles and 10 stolen bases, becoming the first Mountaineer since Wes Hobson (2010) to have double-digit homers, doubles and steals in the same season. The duo led the Mountaineers to a program-record 16 Sun Belt wins and a sixth-place finish in the conference standings. App State takes on third-seeded Troy in the Sun Belt Tournament at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala, on Wednesday at 10 AM ET. App State looks to be improving after a regular season of 27 wins, the most wins since the 2013 campaign. 2023 Sun Belt Baseball Postseason Awards Player of the Year Shane Lewis, Troy (RS So., OR Vicksburg, Miss.) Pitcher of the Year Tanner Hall, South Miss (Jr., P Zachary, La.) Newcomer of the year Shane Lewis, Troy (RS So., OR Vicksburg, Miss.) Freshman of the year Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina (Fr., C Haddon Heights, NJ) Tony Robichaux Leadership Award JP Tighe, Georgia Southern (Sr., C/OF Dalton, Ga.) Ron Maestri Coach of the Year Gary Gilmore, Carolina Coast All-Sun Belt first team

P Xander Hamilton App State (Jr., P. Raleigh, NC) P Tanner Hall, South Miss (Jr., P Zachary, La.)

P Grayson Stewart, Troy (RS So., P Dothan, Ala.)

R. P. Teddy Sharkey, Coastal Carolina (Jr., R. P. Wall, NJ)

C Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina (Fr., C Haddon Heights, NJ)

1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald, Old Dominion (Jr., 1B Margate, Fla.)

2B Jesse Sherrill, South Georgia (Sr., 2B Pensacola, Fla.)

SS Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss (Jr., SS Laurel, Miss.)

3B Caleb Bartolero, Troy (Sr., 3B Woodstock, Ga.)

BY C. J. Boyd App State (So., OF Lewisville, NC) VAN Nick Lucky, Carolina Coast (Super Sr., VAN Denver, Pa.)

VAN Shane Lewis, Troy (RS So., VAN Vicksburg, Miss.)

UT Cameron Jones, State of Georgia (Jr., UT Kathleen, Ga.)

DH Derek Bender, Carolina Coast (So., DH Murrells Inlet, SC) All-Sun Belt Second Team P Ryan Watson, Georgia State (Sr., P Sugar Hill, Ga.)

P Sam Armstrong, Old Dominion (Jr., P Wantage, NJ)

P Levi Wells, Texas State (Jr. P La Porte, Texas)

R. P. Noah Manning, Troy (Jr., R. P. Minooka, Ill.)

C Julian Brock, Louisiana (Jr., C. Fulshear, Texas)

1B Zack Beach, Coastal Carolina (Sr., 1B Mechanicsville, Va.)

2B Payton Eeles, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., 2B Acworth, Ga.)

SS Kyle DeBarge, Louisiana (So., SS Kinder, La.)

3B Danny Lynch, Confederate Miss (Sr., 3B Jupiter, Fla.)

VAN Graham Brown, Coastal Carolina (Sr., VAN Middletown, Md.)

VAN Fenwick Trimble, James Madison (So., VAN Virginia Beach, Va.)

FROM Will Turner, South Alabama (So., FROM Auburn, Ala.)

UT Jack Cone, James Madison (Gr., UT Fairfax Station, Va.)

DH Max Ryerson, State of Georgia (Sr., DH Conway, SC)

