Three runs, one wicket and a net run rate of 0.012! Those are the fine margins that can make or break fortunes in Associate cricket.

In Canada’s case, it was precisely this margin that cost them an opportunity to gain ODI status and nearly a million dollars in additional ICC funding on April 26, 2019. The USA must narrow to 212 to achieve a top four finish in the World Cricket League Division Second, the Canadian team watched in horror as the USA’s last wicket partnership dragged them to 215. Although Canada still won the game by 40 points and finished on a tie with Papua New Guinea, the reduced margin of victory was enough to reduce their net runs and place them fifth under the Barramundis on the points table.

Fast forward to the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off and finally the Canadians were able to change their fate. On this occasion, the Americans lent them a hand by beating Jersey (making Canada finish in fourth place) and then the Canadians beat PNG in the final group game to clinch ODI status in style. It was sweet sweet redemption for the cricketers after a long time in the ODI wilderness.

ODI status

To regain ODI status after a long nine years is an outstanding achievement and a groundbreaking moment for Cricket Canada,” exclaimed a jubilant Rashpal Bajwa as he Emerging cricket for an interview.

“It puts us on the same map as the leading Associate cricket nations in the world.

Bajwa, who has been the President of Cricket Canada since 2020, goes on to explain how this achievement significantly improves the national cricket landscape.

Promotion to the Cricket World Cup League 2 system will see a significant number of quality international cricket matches played in Canada over the next four years. It allows us to plan for the long-term sustainable growth of the sport, he says.

Since Canada lost its ODI status in 2014, the board has struggled to retain some of its players. Amateur status and the need for cricketers to balance playing domestic and international matches with ongoing work commitments is a hard sell; especially for talented young people who find it difficult to stay involved in the sport until the age of 20. However, with the added funding that ODI status now brings, it could be a serious game changer.

Hopefully we can now start building our player pool and put in central contracts. Moreover, it significantly helps us to improve connectivity to school cricket and provide a realistic option for youths and school children to see cricket as a practical alternative option for their sporting future, says Bajwa.

Speak against Darpan magazine, coach Pubudu Dassanayake expressed similar sentiments. If you are an international cricketer, you will need about 20 to 25 hours of training per week to hone your skills.

“It’s hard for a Canadian player because they have to pay their bills and work before they start playing cricket. At the moment, the national body is considering hiring about 15 of our players as full-timers, which would be great for the sport’s future.

Return of GT20 and T20 World Cup

The other big positive for the national board is the return of the Global T20 competition. First played in 2018, it was a moderate success and allowed Canadian cricketers to team up with many renowned Full Member players and cricketers from other associated countries. Unfortunately the second edition, played a year later, was marred by controversy with Yuvraj Singh and George Bailey leading a player protest and teams refusing to take the field due to unpaid player wages.

Since then, ongoing issues and Covid-19 have indefinitely gripped the competition; but it makes a surprising comeback on the 20e of July this year. Bajwa is hopeful that the last iteration of the GT20 will be a resounding success.

It should give a huge boost to the level of competition of players at the national cricket level. It is also possible that the GT20 tournament will become a regular part of our calendar and that our cricketers will be able to earn consistently higher prize money.

“The opportunity for young elite players to gain experience playing with higher quality international players is invaluable.

There is also the carrot of the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the US and the West Indies in 2024. Now that the US has automatically qualified as co-hosts, it leaves Canada, Bermuda, Cayman Islands and Panama behind to compete for one. remaining World Cup slot in the Americas region. These World Cups are the events where we can show what we do and these are the things to engage and get people excited about, says Bajwa, who is very confident in Canada’s qualifying prospects.

The regional final tournament will take place later this year, starting on September 28 in Bermuda. If successful, for the first time in twelve years the Canadians will have an incredible opportunity to take on some of cricket’s biggest guns in a major ICC event. Their last appearance at a white ball tournament was in 2011, at the ODI World Cup. Amazing all-rounder Nitish Kumar, who made his senior international debut as a precocious 15-year-old and is the only survivor of the 2011 team, still plays in the national colours.

Sponsorship and collaboration with WEIC Sports United

The conversation then turns to the topic of sponsorship. Bajwa admits that attracting new sponsors becomes much easier with ODI status in hand. This is something that the board considers to be of strategic importance in order to transform itself into a financially independent and self-sustaining organization in the future.

Cricket Canada recently signed a new contract strategic alliance with WEIC Sports United called Borders North. This alliance aims to grow the game nationally and make it a major pillar in Canada’s sporting ecosystem. It lists a series of key initiatives:

Establish support infrastructure and invest in opportunities for all cricketers in Canada, including grassroots, community, amateur and national men’s and women’s team programs

Align player incentives with performance results

Improving selection and talent management processes

Introducing national coaching standards at all levels.

Cricket in Canada is about to see a turning point. Boundaries North is the culmination of 18 months of collaboration and collaboration with cricketing communities, investors and commercial stakeholders.

“Our goal is to create a path for the best players in the country, and for the next generation of athletes to see cricket as a real career opportunity,” says Bajwa.

Cricket is currently played in all ten Canadian provinces, with Ontario, Alberta and Quebec as strongholds. And with five million migrants from cricket countries living in Canada and continued immigration trends, there is plenty of room for further growth.

Cricket is currently the fastest growing sport in Canada. Our current team is a multicultural melting pot. We have players from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and the Caribbean, as well as second-generation Canadian players with sub-continental ancestry, Bajwa explains.

Boundaries North predicts participation in Canadian cricket will grow to more than 500,000 by 2033, based on a variety of factors, including current data on cricket participation, Canadian government projections on immigration and industry research on Canadian sports.

While the sport is still struggling to break free from its immigrant roots and enter mainstream consciousness in a crowded sporting landscape, it could have a bright future in Canada if the cards are played just right!

