Football announces defensive line addition





MORGANTOWN, W. Va. West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown announced that Tyrin Bradley, a 6-3, 250-pound, junior defensive lineman from Lubbock, Texas, has signed a grant and will transfer from Abilene Christian to WVU. He will be eligible for another two years. Tyrin Bradley, Jr., DL, 6-3, 250, Lubbock, Texas/Monterey/Abilene Christian 2022 (Sun) Played for coach Keith Patterson at Abilene Christian

All-WAC First Team honors earned

Helped Abilene Christian finish 7-4 and participate in the WAC Championship Game

Saw action in 11 games and was used on 622 snaps

Second leading tackler on the team with 49 tackles, including 19 unsupported tackles

Led the team in sacks (4.0), tackles for loss (10 1/2), and quarterback rushes (14)

Also had a force fumble and a pass breakup

Tied season high 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries against Stephen F. Austin in the WAC Championship game

Finished with a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries against Sam Houston State

Recorded five tackles, a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a quarterback rush against North Dakota

Had four tackles, including three unassisted, a sack, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback rush against Utah Tech

Finished with three tackles including a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble against Stephen F. Austin

Earned WAC Player of the Week honors after finishing with a season-high 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a quarterback rush against Prairie View A&M

Had six tackles, including four solo stops, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup at Missouri

Recorded five tackles and had two quarterback hurries against Lamar 2021 (Fri) Appeared in seven games and saw action on 93 plays

Finished with nine tackles, including seven solo stops, assisted in the sack and had a tackle for loss

Made his season debut against SMU

Season-high three tackles and assisted on a sack against Lamar

Had two tackles and assisted on a tackle for loss to UT Permian Basin

Finished with a solo tackle against Eastern Kentucky

Recorded two tackles against Louisiana College Secondary school Played for coach Wayne Hutchinson at Monterey High

Used at quarterback and defensive end

Saw action in eight games as a senior due to injuries, finishing with 30 tackles, including 15 unsupported tackles, eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss

Earned a district-wide honorable mention as a senior and first-team district-wide honors as a junior

As a junior, he recorded 50 tackles, including six sacks and 10 tackles for loss Personal Sons of Antonio Ward Sr. and Reshaunda Pinkard

One of three children (1 brother, 1 sister)

Communication major

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wvusports.com/news/2023/5/22/football-announces-defensive-line-addition.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]gcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos