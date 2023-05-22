UT’s Campbell, OU’s Carmichael and TTU’s Hester Earn Final Big 12 Baseball Weekly Awards





Texas Dylan Campbell (player), Oklahoma’s Braden Carmichael (pitcher) and Texas Techs Nolen Hester (newcomer) captured the final Big 12 baseball weekly awards of the season. Campbell batted .538, leading Texas to a three-game sweep of West Virginia that the Longhorns needed to get a share of their 10e Big 12 regular season title. Campbell, who extended his school-record hitting streak to 33 games, hit five extra-base hits, including two doubles, a triple, and two home runs. The junior outfielder went 3-for-3 in the first inning of games, leading to the Longhorn offense. The Houston native scored six runs and batted in four. He had a .571 on-base percentage and a 1,308 slugging percentage to earn his first career player of the week honors. Carmichael pitched a complete game shutout to help Oklahoma win 5-0 vs. Oklahoma State. The senior lefty gave up only four hits, struckout five batters and walked none, facing only four batters above the minimum. By completing his performance in just 96 pitches, the Prosper, Texas native earned a Maddux, describing a complete game shutout completed in less than 100 pitches. It is Carmichael’s first career pitcher of the week honor. Hester batted .583 as the Red Raiders took a series from Kansas, doubling in all three games of the series. Red Raider’s lead-off hitter reached base in all five at bats in Saturday’s series finale and scored three runs in the game. He posted an on-base percentage of .667 and a slugging percentage of .833, along with a pair of three-hit outs. Wofford’s transfer took home his first newcomer of the week award. Big 12 Baseball Player of the Week: Feb. 20: Austin Davis, TCU

February 27: JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia

March 6: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State

March 13: Roc Riggio, Oklahoma State

March 20: Austin Green, Texas Tech

March 27: Porter Brown, Texas

April 3: Roberto Pena, Kansas State

April 10: Anthony Silva, TCU

April 17: Gavin Kash, Texas Tech

April 24: Tevin Tucker, West Virginia

May 2: JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia

May 8: Roc Riggio, Oklahoma State

May 15: Chase Adkison, Oklahoma State & JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia

May 22: Dylan Campbell, Texas Big 12 Baseball Pitcher of the Week: February 20: Brendan Girton, Texas Tech

February 27: Blaine Traxel, West Virginia

March 6: Cam Brown, TCU

March 13: Juaron Watts-Brown, Oklahoma State

March 20: Will Rigney, Baylor

March 27: Cam Brown, TCU

April 3: Juaron Watts-Brown, Oklahoma State

April 10: Tyson Neighbors, Kansas State and Robby Porco, West Virginia

April 17: Ryan Free, Texas Tech

April 24: Carter Campbell, Oklahoma

May 2: Lucas Gordon, Texas & Blaine Traxel, West Virginia

May 8: Lebarron Johnson Jr., Texas

May 15: Kole Klecker, TCU

May 22: Braden Carmichael, Oklahoma Big 12 Baseball Newcomer of the Week: February 20: Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech

February 27: Janzen Keisel, Oklahoma State

March 6: Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State & Louis Rodriguez, TCU

March 13: Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma

March 20: Dakota Harris, Oklahoma and Austin Green, Texas Tech

March 27: Carson Benge, Oklahoma State

April 3: Gage Harrelson, Texas Tech

April 10: Cole Elvis, Kansas

April 17: Gage Harrelson, Texas Tech

April 24: Tyler Wulfert, Oklahoma State

May 2: Blaine Traxel, West Virginia

May 8: Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State

May 15: Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State

May 22: Nolen Hester, Texas Tech

