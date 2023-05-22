Adidas Named New Kit Sponsor of India Cricket Team | Cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday that Adidas will become the new kit sponsor of the Indian team. Killer had taken over the kit sponsorship from MPL (Getty Images)

I’m excited to announce @BCCI’s partnership with @adidas as the kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and we are delighted to be partnering with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

While no further details were provided, it is learned that it is a five-year deal. It is known that the financial data does not differ much from the 65 lakh per match previous sponsor, game company MPL, paid BCCI and fashion brand Killer, which currently owns the stop-gap rights, pays.

Hunt for Byju’s replacement

The board is still negotiating with two companies to sponsor the shirt of the Indian team to replace Byjus, whose contract expired in March. If we cannot find a long-term partner, we will make a temporary solution, a BCCI official said.

The deal could even be limited to the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the three home ODIs that follow against Afghanistan in June.

Indian cricket jersey sponsorship has been on the move since Byju’s, their former ed tech partner, faced financial crises due to the global economic slowdown.

In 2019, Byju took over BCCI sponsorship from Oppo – it paid Rs. 1,079 crore (Rs. 4.61 crore per bilateral match and 1.56 crore per ICC match) for five years – until March 2022. This deal was extended in June 2022 and continued until November 2023 before adverse market conditions set in.