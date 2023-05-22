UVA Men’s Tennis | NCAA champions enjoy the latest storybook ending





By Jeff White ([email protected])

Virginia Sports. com Near the end of the press conference that followed his program’s final attempt at breaking into the NCAA men’s tennis tournament, longtime Ohio State head coach Ty Tucker called his University of Virginia counterpart. Maybe we should hire Andres to show me what to do for the past 10 days, Tucker said at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the Buckeyes finished as NCAA runner-up for the first time. Tucker made the comment partly as a joke, no doubt, but his words speak to Andres Pedroso’s incredible run at UVA. In 2022, Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament as No. 7 and finished with the title. The Cavaliers entered the tournament as number 5 this year and were again the last team standing. After winning three games at the Boars Head Resort in Charlottesville, the Wahoos flew to Orlando, where they beat No. 4 seed Kentucky in the quarterfinals, No. 1 seed Texas in the semifinals, and No. 3 seed Ohio State on Sunday. in the NCAA Finals. Winning twice is just awesome, said junior Chris Rodesch. The Buckeyes had beaten the Hoos convincingly twice during the regular season, both indoors, but that didn’t matter on Sunday. Virginia (30-4) dominated the doubles and then defeated Ohio State (34-3) in the singles. The match lasted less than two and a half hours. It happened so fast, Rodesch said. Junior Inaki Montes took the win for UVA with a straight-set victory over No. 2 singles. With the finish line in sight, Virginia supporters shouted a familiar chant: Lets go, Wahoos! Let’s go, Wahoos! I think fans, the entire UVA community, coming out to support us made a difference today, Montes said. There are no words to describe the energy. The atmosphere today was great. So thank you for all the fans who came. And we did it. The NCAA title is the Cavaliers’ sixth overall and second under Pedroso, a former assistant on the staff of his predecessor as head coach, Brian Boland. It’s a bit surreal, like when we won last year, said Pedroso, who is in his sixth year as head coach. I give all credit to the boys, the staff, the coaches. This is such a team effort. So many people have put so much time into a process like this. During the regular season, Ohio State defeated UVA 4-1 in Charlottesville and 4-0 at the ITA National Indoor Team Championships. But the Cavaliers seized momentum from the start on Sunday, racking up wins over Montes and senior William Woodall in No. 1 doubles and Rodesch and junior Jeffrey von der Schulenberg in No. 2 doubles to take a 1-0 lead. We came out shooting, Rodesch said. We just had great body language in doubles and singles as well.

