Canada is second in a row at the men’s hockey world championship after a shootout loss to Norway





Thomas Olsen scored the shootout winner to complete Norway’s 3-2 victory over Canada at the men’s world hockey championship on Monday. It was Canada’s second loss to Norway in tournament history and first since 2000. “[Norway]plays well defensively and we knew that going into the game,” Canada head coach Andre Tourigny said. ice to create scoring opportunities.” Strikers Andreas Martinsen and Sondre Olden scored the goals for Norway in regular play, while forwards Milan Lucic and Lawson Crouse, who scored with 12 seconds left to force overtime, answered for Canada. WATCH lCanada has no answers for Norway in shootout defeat: Norway stuns Canada in worlds firefight The Canadians had no answers for Norway in the shootout, as four of the five shooters scored. Goalkeeper Jonas Arntzen made 31 saves into the Norwegian net and Joel Hofer deflected 21 shots for Canada. Canada has now suffered two straight losses after losing 3-2 to Group B leaders Switzerland on Saturday. Canada remains third in the group, one point behind the Czech Republic. “Adversity is part of this tournament. If you can’t overcome adversity, you don’t have a good chance of winning,” said Tourigny. “We are going through some adversity right now, which will help build character in our team.” Norway jumped from seventh to sixth with the shootout victory, but will not advance to the knockout round, which starts on Thursday. Martinsen opened the scoring at 9:45 in the first period and Olden doubled Norway’s lead less than two minutes into the second frame. Lucic put Canada on the board at 8:26 in the second period with a shot from the point that beat Arntzen. Defenders MacKenzie Weegar and Jacob Middleton provided the assists. With the keeper drawn, Crouse buried a pass from striker Michael Carcone to tie the game in the dying seconds. Norway won the shootout 4–2 after a scoreless overtime. The Canadians close the preliminary round on Tuesday with a match against the Czech Republic. “We have to play better,” said Crouse. “All these teams here are playing so well defensively, and we need to find a way to get better scoring chances. It’s a quick turnaround for tomorrow’s game and it’s a short tournament, so we need to learn from what we’ve done.” wrong tonight.” Other results In the Finnish city of Tampere, Sweden recovered from a deficit by beating Denmark 4-1. Nicklas Jensen put Denmark ahead, but Sweden answered with four consecutive goals from Dennis Everberg, Andre Petersson, Lucas Raymond and Carl Grundstrom. Sweden remained second in Group A, one point behind leaders the United States. Denmark finished fifth. Later on Monday, Austria triumphed in a shootout against Hungary 4-3 in a game of the bottom two teams in Group A. As a result, Hungary is relegated after one season in the top division. Kazakhstan also defeated Slovenia 4-3 in Group B.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/mens-hockey-worlds-roundup-may-22-1.6851300 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos