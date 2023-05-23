Tournament time: No. 13 Auburn takes on Missouri at SEC Tournament





AUBURN, Ala. On an eight-game winning streak, No. 13 Auburn (33-19-1, 17-13 SEC) starts the postseason against Missouri (30-23, 10-20 SEC) at Tuesday night’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. The first pitch at Hoover Met Stadium is scheduled for 30 minutes after the end of game three, which is scheduled for 4:30 PM CT. “We worked hard to play for something,” said the head coach Butcher Thompson said. “It’s like getting a second wind. We’re trying to sell that to our ballclub on the way to arguably the best amateur tournament out there. We had great preparation and a great ballclub spirit. We’re excited.” The game will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM. It also airs nationally on SEC Network. Tuesday Gr. LHP Tommy Vail (5-1, 3.38) vs. Jr. LHP Javyn Pimental (1-1, 6.26) The Tigers earned the number 5 seed in the SEC Tournament for the second straight season. It marks the first time Auburn has finished in the league’s top five in consecutive seasons since 2002–03. The team enters the postseason with an eight-game SEC winning streak, the program’s longest SEC streak since winning nine straight league games in 1995. The SEC’s eight-game winning streak is the second longest by a league team this season. Auburn hits .329 and has a 3.21 ERA as he outscores the opponent 77-28 on the streak. The team went 12-3 in the second half of SEC play, its best of 15 games since also going 12-3 in the last 15 games of the 2010 regular season. The Tigers are one of two SEC teams to have won five straight league series at any point this season. Auburn earned a winning SEC record in consecutive seasons for the first time in four straight years from 1997-2000. The team’s 17 conference wins are the most since winning the SEC West in 2010 (20). The 33 SEC wins over the last two years rank it fifth in the league. The team is second in the league in hitting (.291) and third in ERA (4.41) for the past six weeks. Missouri enters the SEC tournament ranked No. 12 with an overall record of 30-23 and a 10-20 record in SEC play. The Tigers finished the regular season 5-4 over the past three weekends, but went 1-14 in league play. Offensively, Missouri ranks last in the league with a .262 average, including a .242 clip in league play. Second Team All-SEC third baseman Luke Mann leads the Tigers with a .318 average and 21 home runs along with 54 RBI. On the mound, the Tigers are 11th in the league with a 5.86 ERA, including a 7.38 ERA in conference play. The team’s staff struckout 476 batters in 441.0 innings. The Hoover Met Stadium has a clear baggage policy. Bags cannot exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Fans can access the SEC Tournament Central page here.

