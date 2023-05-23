As the Ashes series draws ever closer, two Australian players – one a guaranteed starter, the other a potential pick – have made the most of their stint at Glamorgan.

Marnus Labuschagne is the guaranteed starter, with the gum-chewing batter a key member of the Baggy Greens squad since becoming Test cricket’s first concussion replacement on Australia’s previous tour of England in 2019. He then filled in for Steve Smith and now stars next to him in the middle order.

Top of the Test batting ranking, Labuschagne has made 502 runs in eight County Championship innings for Glamorgan, with two hundred and as many half-centuries, with an average latitude of 70.

Ashes schedule Men 2023 First Test (Edgbaston) – June 16-20

– June 16-20 Second Test (Lord’s) – June 28 – July 2

– June 28 – July 2 Third Trial (Headingley) – July 6-10

– July 6-10 Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) – July 19-23

– July 19-23 Fifth test (Kia Oval) – July 27-31

Each of those more than fifty totals, plus a score of 42, came in Labuschagne’s previous six strokes with his only bust coming when he was pinned for one by England sailor Ollie Robinson in the clash against Sussex last week.

Labuschagne rebounded to record 138 in Glamorgan’s second innings, one that Robinson was largely absent having been forced off the field by a sore left ankle that England hopes will not play in The Ashes.

Neser raises Ashes hopes with wickets and runs

Labuschagne’s form with the bat – he also piled on an unbeaten 170 against Yorkshire – comes as no surprise. But Michael Nesers maybe.

Image:

Marnus Labuschagne becomes Australia’s number 3 in the Ashes





Neser, the potential Ashes pick we mentioned at the top of this piece, is primarily a seam bowler and he’s executed that discipline superbly for Glamorgan over the course of five matches, taking his 19 wickets, including a career-best seven-for-against Yorkshire with a hat-trick.

Turning batters around, the 33-year-old has been turning the runs, scoring 90 against Leicestershire, followed by an 86 against Worcestershire and then overshadowed by the third first-class century of his career against Sussex on Sunday.

Neser batted nearly four and a half hours to help his side get all-out on 737 and draw the game, resulting in him denying the Australian teammate Blacksmith a fourth and final goal of his brief spell at Sussex.

Image:

Michael Neser’s fine form for Glamorgan encompassed a third first-class century of his career





There was both fanfare and frustration when Smith’s three match spell at Hove was announced earlier this year. gave time to acclimate to English conditions prior to The Ashes.

On the field, his stint was a bit of an anticlimax. Smith started with a strike of 30 against Worcestershire, backed that up with three against Leicestershire before finishing his time with 89 against Glamorgan in a match that also saw him take two wickets with his part-time leg spin. One of his scalps is Neser’s.

Image:

Smith had only three innings for Sussex during his short spell in Hove County





Neser was not included in Australia’s squad for the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval or the first two Ashes Tests, but his bat and ball exploits for Glamorgan could still lead to a call-up, especially with key spokesman Josh Hazlewood which has a painful side.

The same applies to Sean Abbottwho has picked up 16 wickets and scored two half centuries for Division One leaders Surrey this campaign.

Will Harris get the nod over Warner?

Gloucestershire opener Mark Harris was named in Australia’s 17-man squad and has not hurt his hopes of playing, perhaps at the expense of David Warner, totaling two hundred, two fifty and over 450 runs in the Championship.

Harris carried his bat for 122 in Gloucestershire’s defeat to Durham at the weekend, having also made 148 against Glamorgan in April.

Image:

Marcus Harris may have been pushing David Warner for a spot in Australia’s Ashes XI





The southpaw’s test record is modest – averaging 25.29 in 14 games with a best of 79 – but so is Warner’s return of recent times. The veteran has passed fifty only once in his last 15 Test innings, albeit with a double century against Pakistan.

Batter of average order Peter Handscombmeanwhile was jettisoned by Australia from their original Ashes group, but remains a viable option, even if his form has slipped a bit for Leicestershire.

Seam bowler Peter Siddle is also still involved in county cricket, with 16 wickets for Somerset so far this season.

However, the 38-year-old retired from the international scene in 2019, so seeing him in The Ashes would indicate Australia has been dealing with the sort of pace bowling injury crisis that seems to be engulfing England…

