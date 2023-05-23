USF faculty not sold on Bull’s $340 million football stadium plan

USF officials will present Tuesday the Bulls plan to build a $340 million football stadium on campus, and faculty Senate officials have questions. Many questions.

How else could USF use the $140 million in direct funding? How will the Bulls pay off $200 million in debt? What happens if they can’t make their payments? And how will building a 35,000-seat stadium north of USF’s practice facilities help meet its academic goals?

It seems to me that the dangers outweigh the benefits, said Brian Connolly, chair of the Department of History and Health Faculty Senate deputy director.

The faculty’s concerns stem in part from the university’s recent financial problems. In 2020, USF announced $93 million in budget cuts and a plan to phase out undergraduate programs in the College of Education (although some decisions were reversed).

“For years I’ve watched teachers fear they’ll lose their jobs because of budget problems,” said Richard Manning, an associate professor of philosophy and secretary of the faculty senate. And then be told we’re going into $200 million in debt and spending another $140 million on a stadium to support our (1-11) football team?

The scars are also fresh for Tim Boaz, who fought the cuts during his tenure as president of the faculty Senate.

Have we really made enough financial progress to afford to spend $340 million on a stadium? said Boaz, an associate professor in the Department of Mental Health Law and Policy. I come to this issue with great skepticism about whether we can handle this financially without any problems.

Boaz’s skepticism remains even after he and other Faculty Senate officials discussed the stadium budget last week with USF chief financial officer Richard Sobieray and USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman. Projections, outlined in documents from the supervisory board include net operating income of $20.5 million for a new stadium against $5.3 million in operating expenses. Annual debt service is $17.8 million.

Boaz said USF’s numbers seem like this could be manageable. But even with the numbers they have in that presentation, he said, I wondered how much more we had to come up with.

Manning wonders about other parts of the plan if the money wouldn’t be better used in other ways.

Of the $140 million USF expects to contribute, $59 million will come from sales of broadband equipment and licenses. Manning doesn’t yet have an answer to what else that money could pay for and what kinds of things we won’t do when the money goes to the stadium.

Another $31 million will come from the Capital Improvement Trust Fund. That pool goes to projects, not things like hiring more teachers, but Manning and his colleagues suggested other uses. Manning said some buildings are in a deplorable state due to deferred maintenance, and adding classrooms would help alleviate a regular nightmare.

Connolly said the building that houses his department is in disrepair, so he’d rather see the capital go to new academic buildings or a library that supports USF’s ambitious research goals.

They’re not going to take out a loan to hire more teachers, Connolly said. They’re not going to take out a loan to build or repair old academic buildings.

I’m afraid the emphasis on a football stadium detracts from that sort of thing.

Manning has an even bigger concern: that one of the biggest projects in the university’s history is being carried out for the wrong reasons.

Of course the suspicion is look, this is a vanity project for the board of trustees, Manning said. It won’t really advance the university’s central academic mission. And besides, it smells like pork, because someone is going to make a lot of money off this project, right? And the economic, let alone academic, benefit to the university is utterly speculative at best.

USF officials will have a chance Tuesday morning to address those concerns and answer any unresolved questions. That’s when the board’s finance committee will discuss and vote on the proposal at its virtual meeting. If approved, the plan is likely to be voted on by the full council on June 13.

Try to stay calm, because these things are moving fast, that’s how it feels, Boaz said. I have a feeling they’re going to do this whether we like it or not. So I just hope they worked out the plan well.

