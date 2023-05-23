Boris Becker: Tennis is a different sport when you get the hunted | Boris Becker

TThe thing with advice is that you are always smarter in hindsight, says Boris Becker on a blue-eyed Parisian morning as he ponders the words of wisdom he would give his 17-year-old self, given all that has happened since then. He pauses. Think it over. And in the end concludes: actually not much.

If I had asked someone in 1985: Can I win Wimbledon? the advice would have been no, he says. And I think 99% of people would have said it was impossible to defend it when I was 18. But I did. So good advice is a double-edged sword.

Becker is now in full swing, fascinating and challenging. I have children. And you give them the best advice you can. But they have to figure out what’s wrong, what’s true and what’s not, what’s possible and what’s impossible.

In some ways you get the point from Beckers. Why risk downplaying those unstoppable animal spirits that took him to six Grand Slam titles, an Olympic doubles gold medal and much more? On the other hand, they also tumbled him down a path of lurid headlines, financial peril and 231 days in prison after a court ruled he acted willfully and unfairly by hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds in assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Becker makes it clear early on that he doesn’t want to march back over that particular patch of old ground. Even a vague question as to whether he’s in a good place is met with an impeccably polite lowering of the shutters because he doesn’t want to talk about his private life. As soon as we move on to next week’s French Open, and his return to the commentary box, he opens his shoulders and starts swinging.

He is especially compelling when it comes to Emma Raducanu’s recent woes and his fears for her future. Like the 20-year-old Briton, Becker won grand slam titles as a teenager but suffered wrist injuries. Though he wishes Raducanu a speedy recovery, he admits he is worried. The surgeries she underwent are, in my opinion, life-threatening, says Becker. Having surgery on your playing wrist, and as a two-handed player, the other wrist and then your ankle is hard to bear for a young woman.

Becker clearly admires Raducanu, but knows from personal experience how difficult it is to have a permanent target etched on your back. Tennis is a whole different game when you hit the court with nothing to lose, he says. Then everyone can play. It’s a whole different sport when you get the hunted one.

Novak Djokovic celebrates with Boris Becker in the players’ box after winning the men’s final at Wimbledon in 2014. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Have changes to her team since winning the US Open in 2021 been another factor in Raducanus’ struggles? Becker hesitates. I’m not in her inner circle so I don’t know all the things that happened, although I’ve seen the coaching changes. But as a young woman, suddenly standing on top of the mountain, you really need to dig and find the resources and the team around you to get you through the next 10 years.

It’s about mindset and talent, team, approach and circumstances. She’s not the first to fail. And she won’t be the last. But whether she was good enough to win a grand slam Boris Becker: Tennis is a different sport when you become the hunted | Boris Becker someday she’ll be good enough to win another one.

For much of his career, Becker was managed by Ion Tiriac, a stern Romanian known as the Brasov Bulldozer. Would someone similar help? Ion was an extremely important mentor because he had been there before, he says. And yes, there are a few people, but not many who can help her. But first of all, she must be ready. Her parents must be ready. And if not, no one can help.

Becker was still in jail during last year’s French Open and expects Roland Garros to have a very different vibe on his return with Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired, Rafael Nadal injured and Novak Djokovic struggling with form.

Does he sense a changing of the guard? It’s already happened, he says. Carlos Alcaraz became world number 1 after winning the US Open last year, that’s your proof. Plenty of other young players are knocking at the door, including Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune. Then we have to mention the Russians which we don’t like to do but we have to because they are good enough.

Becker thinks it is foolish to write off Djokovic, whom he coached for three years from 2013, despite his recent performances. Clay is not his best surface, but in the last few years he managed to get it back together with the French. As long as he is healthy and as long as he wants to play, he will always be one of the favorites to win a grand slam.

Becker also feels that Djokovic doesn’t always get the love or appreciation he deserves as a player or person. He’s actually a very outgoing, very worldly guy. Sometimes he comes across as a bit of a tennis machine. But when he’s not in the office, he’s very charming. You can talk to him about business, politics, about music, and he’s a good guy.

He is also a real tennis historian. He understands in advance who was there and wants to leave a mark. What did he do. Then he is a perfectionist, like all superstars. He wants to play the perfect match, which in his case probably happened once or twice.

During last year’s Wimbledon final, he was in prison, sharing the same secret space as murderers, child molesters, drug dealers and rapists. Two death threats were also made against him, with Becker telling German TV last December that one was particularly scary. I thought I’d lose my life in Wandsworth. Someone, a killer I found out later, wanted my coat and he wanted money and he said he would kill me if he didn’t get it.

While Becker won’t go into details about his time in, he does reveal that he got to see Djokovic capture his seventh Wimbledon title. I was very emotional when he won. It was a great statement and he’s a friend so I was happy to see him win.