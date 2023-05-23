The growth of youth ice hockey coincided with the success of the Carolina Hurricanes

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — As the Carolina Hurricanes prepare for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, their success is being felt on rinks in the Triangle.

“There’s no doubt the Hurricanes are on TV and the kids are showing it, a lot of them go to games. So I think that’s a lot of excitement. It definitely helps the sport,” said Matthew Monahan, a volunteer coach for the Polar Hurricanes House League.

The Canes have made the playoffs five straight seasons, the longest stretch since moving from Hartford. It comes after a nine-year playoff drought, a far cry for a franchise that had won the Stanley Cup twice in four seasons at the turn of the century, including winning it all in the 2005-06 season.

“Blasting at the end of COVID. We have the Stadium Series in town. Everything is just a highlight,” said Chet Ullrich, who serves as youth director at Polar Ice.

Ullrich has had a front row seat to the transformation, starting as a 12U player, bouncing across the country and even overseas to compete.

“It’s night and day. It’s hard to even compare what it was. It’s apples and oranges to today,” Ullrich said.

“A lot of what our clientele was back then was people who weren’t from here. A lot more of them now — it’s a lot of homegrown talent and interest,” added Michael Baxter, vice president of American Sports. and entertainment centers that run the Polar Ice locations.

Up to that point, Baxter noted that adult competitions have always had strong support, due to transplants coming from areas where the sport was more popular. This latest wave has been largely fueled by younger players, a promising sign for the sport’s staying power. When Polar Ice took over youth programs a decade ago, there were fewer than 500 participants; today that number is over 1,000.

“It’s exciting to watch because you’re cultivating a hockey culture, not just a landing spot for people who already knew it from elsewhere,” Baxter said.

“I think the most important thing I’ve seen is when the kids start talking to their friends. When they talk about hockey, they talk about playing, they talk about being involved. That gets other kids interested,” Monahan said.

Removing barriers to entry has also helped open the door for more players. The Hurricanes First Goal Programa partnership between the organization, NHL and Players’ Association, provides equipment and lessons at a significantly reduced rate, while Monahan said the passing of equipment from older players to younger players has also helped lower costs.

On Monday afternoon, the Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, where Canes practice took place, was packed with players of all ages using both rinks.

“There’s a new high school league and I know some of my friends who really want to get in on it,” said Soren Techet, an eighth grader who has been playing for seven years.

The multi-sport athlete welcomes the broad interest in the sport.

“I definitely get a lot out of playing. Getting to know a lot of people, learning a lot of life skills,” Techet said.

Monahan’s son Kyle is in sixth grade and started playing hockey five years ago.

“It’s nice to see hockey growing because I felt like hockey was one of the least popular sports and now it’s really getting more and more popular,” said Kyle, who appreciated the teamwork that comes with the sport.

The popularity difference has also been seen at PNC Arena. Though now known as the “Loudest House in the NHL,” the team’s presence struggles were evident ahead of their recent run. In 2017–18, the last season they missed the playoffs, the Canes had the third lowest average attendance and worst capacity at about 71%.

This season, even excluding the sold-out Stadium Series, Canes’ average attendance was nearly 95%.

“I’ve been to two or three games in the playoffs this year, so that’s exciting,” said Kyle.