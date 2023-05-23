ICC sues Indian referee for anti-corruption violation





ICC indicts Bhatinda-based arbitrator Jatin Kashyap for violating anti-corruption code IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photo: CSA/Twitter The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday charged Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap with breaching its anti-corruption code following an investigation into “international matches in 2022”. The ICC has not specified the incidents related to the breach. Kashyap has participated in district level competitions in Punjab but is not on the BCCI panel. Kashyap has not even competed in district matches for the past four years and had disappeared from the state cricket umpiring circuit until the global body sought its background from the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). Kashyap has been charged with “failing to cooperate without compelling cause with the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the Code…”

“…including (but not limited to) failure to provide accurate and complete information and/or documentation requested by the ACU (whether as part of a formal request under Section 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such research.” The second breach relates to “obstructing or delaying the ACU’s investigation of possible corrupt conduct under the code… “…including (but not limited to) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Code,” read an ICC statement. PCA Secretary Dilsher Khanna insisted that ICC charges against Kashyap have nothing to do with the game in the state. “The allegations have nothing to do with Punjab cricket. The release makes it clear that he has been charged following an investigation into international games,” said Khanna. The ICC has given Kashyap 14 days to respond to the allegations. “In accordance with Code Article 4.6.6, Mr. Kashyap has 14 days from May 19 to respond to the allegations. The ICC will not be commenting further in relation to these allegations at this stage,” the ICC release added . While ICC officials would not reveal more, knowledgeable sources said Kashyap must have been either a conduit between bookies or suspicious individuals, who may have been on the ACU’s “Persons of Interest” list. “If you look at the charges filed, it does not appear that Kashyap is a bookmaker, but perhaps a middleman, whose whereabouts were tracked during international matches,” an expert BCCI source told PTI.

