Spring sports: Tennis wins it all, lacrosse falls short, baseball swings for Omaha





This spring, UNC Athletics has seen success in women’s tennis, women’s lacrosse and baseball. Here’s how each team did it. Women’s tennis The No. 1 UNC women’s tennis team dominated all season. The Tar Heels remained No. 1 throughout the spring season, with their only loss coming at the hands of in-state rival NC State. The loss to the Wolfpack came in the ACC Championship game, in which NC State defeated the Tar Heels 4-1. During the regular season, however, UNC handled their schedule with ease. Their best matchup was a 4-3 victory over Virginia Tech at the end of February. After their strong regular season showing and despite losing in the ACC title game, North Carolina earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. En route to a national championship, the Tar Heels defeated Florida, Texas and Georgia before taking on NC State in a rematch of the ACC Championship. On May 20, UNC claimed its first national title in women’s tennis after a 4–1 victory over the Wolfpack. The win brings North Carolina to a total of 60 national championships in all sports. After finally capturing an elusive national title, North Carolina has made a name for itself with its women’s tennis program. Heading into next spring, the Tar Heels will likely have key players returning to help defend their national championship. Women’s Lacrosse Starting the season as the defending champion and number 1 team in the nation, the Tar Heels hoped to defend their title. With a strong showing during the regular season, losing only three games, the Tar Heels looked poised to make a run in both the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. After defeating Clemson and Syracuse in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the ACC Tournament, respectively, the Tar Heels fell to Boston College in the championship game, 11–9. After the disappointing loss in the ACC championship game, UNC earned the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After defeating Sacred Heart and Richmond in the first two rounds at Dorrance Field, the Tar Heels were paired with No. 5 Denver in the quarterfinals. In a defensive battle, North Carolina at Dorrance fell 5-4 to Denver, ending their hopes of defending their title. The result came down to the last half of the game, in which the Tar Heels failed to score a single goal. Basketball The UNC baseball team has a winning record to date. The Tar Heels ended their regular season with a series against Clemson that saw them wiped out in South Carolina. The Tar Heels will participate in the May 23-28 ACC Tournament in Durham and will be in a pool with Virginia and Georgia Tech. Despite entering the season as the number 11 team in the nation, the Tar Heels have struggled against the top ranked teams and fell out of the rankings. Bullpen struggles, inconsistent starting pitchers, and runners stranded on base were major themes throughout the season. After finishing fourth in the Coastal division with a 14-14 ACC record, the Diamond Heels are looking to repeat the run they had in the ACC Tournament last year in hopes of possibly hosting a regional event at Boshamer Stadium. Currently, UNC is projected as a number 2 seed in the Conway, SC region hosted by Coastal Carolina. To reiterate this point, UNC will need to have consistent play from its pitchers, as well as find the offensive power that many expected them to have this season. @dthsports | [email protected] Sign up for our email newsletters to get the day’s news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

