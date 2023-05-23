Sports
“Another Power”: Tyvon Disbrowe’s Hockey Journey – Winnipeg
Tyvon Disbrowe spent the weekend competing in the Manito Ahbee Cup, a hockey tournament that is part of Winnipeg’s larger Manito Ahbee Festival. He’s going to a hockey tournament next weekend. And the next weekend is also fully booked.
The 17-year-old has spent most of his life on the ice. He grew up in Berens River First Nation, a community on the east side of Lake Winnipeg, a 230-mile drive from Winnipeg. His mother Sara-Jo Disbrowe remembers him as a young boy skating on the pond near their home as soon as it froze, eagerly waiting for the local ice rink to open in the winter.
“He’s played a lot of different sports,” said Sara-Jo.[Hockey is] the one who is stuck.”
Tyvon’s passion for the sport came from family.
“I grew up playing hockey, with all my cousins and uncles,” he said.
“He’s always with his cousins, and that’s what makes it really great,” said Sara-Jo. “They all want him to be part of the team and they know he can do it as well as they can.”
Tyvon was born with a limb difference on his right arm. It ends just after his elbow. He learned how to hold a hockey stick at the age of six without any additional equipment. Although he has an attachment for his arm, he prefers not to use it for hockey.
“[It’s] just normal now,” he said. “But it was a challenge when I first started.”
Tyvon’s parents have encouraged him all his life to keep trying when the going gets tough.
“He doesn’t use the word ‘I give up’ or ‘I quit,'” Sara-Jo said. “That’s one of the things we like most about him, his attitude of always wanting to try new things.”
Berens River only offers up to 9th grade, so Tyvon and his family came to Winnipeg to continue his education. There he played hockey more often – in high school gym class and with the Selkirk Fishermen. He and his cousins have also worked to participate in ice and ball hockey tournaments and raise money to cover registration fees.
The Disbrowes call themselves a “hockey family.” In their living room there is a poster-sized photograph showing Tyvon and his two cousins looking out at an ice rink, with their last names written on the back of their hockey jerseys.
It’s playing with family that Tyvon loves most.
“Just playing with my cousins,” he said. “That’s probably the best memory.”
His next move, he says, is to try out for an AA team. He also hopes to play for his high school’s team in the fall.
“Don’t think of it as a disability, think of it as another ability,” he said. “That’s what my mom and dad used to tell me when I was trying to give things up.”
