2023 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, odds, predictions, field: golf expert fades Collin Morikawa

The PGA Tour is in Texas this week for the fourth time in the past three months for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. Lone Star State events usually draw strong competitors, and this week’s tournament at “Hogan’s Alley” is no exception. Among those expected to tee off on Thursday are Scottie Scheffler, a longtime Dallas resident, and longtime resident Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland, runner-up with Scheffler in last week’s PGA Championship, is also among 120 players in the field for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Ten of the top 25 players in the world golf rankings are on the schedule, including defending champion Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Max Homa. PGA pro Michael Block will be playing on a sponsorship waiver after his stellar run at Oak Hill where he tied for 15th after an ace on the 15th hole sparked the biggest roar of the weekend.

Scheffler is the 4-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook’s final 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds. He is followed by Spieth (12-1), Finau (14-1), Hovland (14-1) and Morikawa (16-1) in the PGA odds. Burns is priced at 22-1, while Block is a huge 500-1 longshot. Before making your choice for the Charles Schwab Challenge for 2023, be sure check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other things. He has had incredible success in head-to-head and first-round leader markets and head-to-head betting. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, who backed the 75-1 shot before dominating at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour win.

In 2022, Nejad smashed six first-round leaders in the space of 12 weeks as he played around in tournaments throughout the year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted “The Early Wedge,” and in the show’s first three months, it racked up two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head matches). It was up more than 70 units in that three-month period.

Now Nejad has studied the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field and recorded his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head over to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad’s PGA picks and analysis.

Expert picks from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

One surprise: The expert fades Morikawa, a two-time main champ and one of the top names in the field. The 26-year-old has had just six top-25 finishes in 16 appearances this season and has cracked the top-10 once since February. Putting has been Morikawa’s problem from the start and it’s not getting any better. He ranks 169th in strokes won while putting and 107th around the green. Morikawa’s accuracy is impeccable, but his lack of distance (148th) and misery put him at a disadvantage. “I’m not going to bet on him winning the tournament,” Nejad told SportsLine.

On the other hand, Nejad likes the value on Burns, who scorched the track at the weekend last year. The 26-year-old went 8 under par in the final two rounds and fell into a 38-foot putt to beat Scheffler into the playoffs. Putting is the five-time PGA Tour winner’s bread and butter, but he’s also strong off the tee. He ranks fourth on the tour in hitting the greens and is 21st overall driving. So if he has a good week with the irons, he could repeat. Burns has played 126 career events, but has already defended a title, winning in 2021 and ’22 at the Valspar.See who he supports at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge golf picks

Nejad has made his best bets for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, choosing his long shots, including one with a price of around 90-1. The expert says this golfer is in “surprisingly good recent form” and could deliver a big surprise.You can only see the choices at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023, and which golfer in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 field can deliver a massive payout of around 90-1? View the opportunities below visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad’s top picks for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challengeall from the expert coming off a three month period where he was up 70 units.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field, contenders

Check out Nejad’s picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scott Scheffler 4-1

Jordan Spieth 12-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Victor Hovland 14-1

Colin Morikawa 16-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Max Homa 22-1

Sam Burns 22-1

Ricky Fowler 30-1

Justin Rose 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Cam Davis 45-1

Denny McCarthy 50-1

Si Woo Kim 50-1

Min Woo Lee 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Kurt Kitayama 65-1

Tom High 70-1

Stephen Jaeger 75-1

Brendon Todd 75-1

Ryan Fox 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Taylor Moore 80-1

Lucas Herbert 80-1

K. H. Lee 90-1

Patrick Rogers 90-1

Thomas Detry 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 90-1

Davis Riley 100-1

Joseph Bramlett 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

JJ Spaun 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

JT Poston 100-1

Alex Smalley 100-1

Beau Hossler 100-1

Justin Suh 100-1

Eric Cole 100-1

Sam Stevens 125-1

Will Gordon 125-1

Nick Taylor 125-1

Hayden Buckley 125-1

SH Kim 150-1

Andrew Putnam 150-1

Ben Griffin 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Akshay Bhatia 175-1

Joel Dahmen 175-1

Ben Martin 175-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Matt Wallace 175-1

Robby Shelton 200-1

Garrick Higgo 200-1

Austin Ekroat 200-1

Cameron Champion 200-1

Vincent Norman 200-1

Nate Lashley 200-1