Sports
How a cricket writer exposed gambling racket approached by a bookmaker in the West Indies | Times special
The IPL is approaching its peak. The final of the World Test Championship will be played next month. Pradeep magazinerenowned cricket writer and author, discusses match fixing and other aspects of the dark side of cricket and his latest book, Not Just Cricket, in an interview with Avijit Ghosh
Q: You were one of the first reporters to write about bookies infecting Indian cricket long before the match fixing saga broke out in 2000. You also wrote a book about it. Tell me about those days.
A: During the 1996 ODI World Cup, when India lost to Sri Lanka in the semi-finals, many rumors circulated. I also felt that something was wrong because even the players were talking about it and the admins were talking about it.
I was covering the 1997 West Indies tour as a reporter. I happened to meet a bookmaker who befriended me and then he gave me a lot of details about how matches are settled. He was looking for players and wanted me to contact them. He promised to pay me a huge sum of money. I did that story. So it exploded enormously.
Q: The threat of betting and match-fixing seems to have been contained since then. The anti-corruption unit was formed. But a few weeks ago, 26 bookmakers were arrested during a match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Do you think the BCCI and its anti-corruption unit should do more to contain the threat?
A: Corruption, it seems, has penetrated to the grassroots. There is another book, A Cop in Cricket, which is written by Neeraj Kumar, former DCP of Delhi Police. He headed BCCI’s anti-corruption unit. Reading that book just wakes you up. He describes corruption at the junior level. He thinks you’re on a bomb and anything can happen. It could just explode again.
