NFL owners approve amended ‘Thursday Night Football’ flex plan by 24-8 vote, per report





“Thursday Night Football” is likely to have more exciting games on the schedule next season after the owners approved a modified proposal allowing Thursday night games to be relaxed between Weeks 13-17, according to NFL Media. Only two flexes are allowed all season, and 28 days notice is required. The amendment was approved by a vote of 24 to 8, by ESPN. The Giants, Jets, Packers, Bears, Raiders, Lions, Bengals and Steelers were the teams that voted against – in vain – according to Adam Schefter. The decision came without the support of Raiders owner Mark Davis, who railed against the possibility of rescheduling Thursday night games before the proposal was greenlit. The main purpose of passing the flex plan is to eliminate Thursday night games between losing teams. The NFL may now move Sunday afternoon games to Thursday evening of week 13-17. “If you have a Raiders-Chargers game scheduled in Las Vegas on Thursday,” Davis told USA Today,” and all the fans driving from Los Angeles, the Raiders fans and all three Chargers fans buying their tickets and booking their hotels, how the hell do you schedule it and now say, ‘Sorry, it’s Sunday now? ‘ How the hell do you do that?” The ability to bend games isn’t the only change related to ‘Thursday Night Football’. In March, the owners passed a rule allowing teams to play two Thursday games in short weeks. That means the league is now allowed to schedule teams for Thursday night games after an earlier Sunday game twice during the season. Previously, a team could only play one game on Thursday-evening after having played on Sunday. The Bears, Steelers, Saints and Jets will each play multiple Thursday night games in 2023. However, Pittsburgh has the advantage of hosting both Thursday night games. While he will be home for both games, new Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson is not a fan of the idea of ​​playing two games in short weeks. “It’s hard enough to get up for the first game on Thursday night, better yet a game,” said Peterson at a recent edition of thePodcast “Everything is discussed”.with Peterson and former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden. “I get it. They want to find ways to get ball on TV, but at the end of the day you have to think about our bodies. Especially now that I’m in Year 13, my body isn’t recovering like it used to. … At two Thursday Night Football- having matches, I think, is a bit bizarre.” Amazon’s first season of “Thursday Night Football” averaged 9.6 million viewers last year, according to Neilsen. While that’s a solid number, it was a 46 percent drop from the previous season when Thursday night games aired on Fox and NFL Network. Games that did not have significant playoff implications may have contributed to the decline in viewership.

