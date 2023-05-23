Sports
Sousa, Peabody girls tennis team learning together
PEABODY He didn’t say it in so many words, but one of the benefits of coaching a sport like tennis as opposed to football is that it helps freshman coach John Sousa get in touch with his softer side.
A former soccer player in the Ed Nizwantowski era, Sousa served as an assistant for the sport for 10 years under a series of head coaches, the most recent of which was Mark Bettencourt. He was primarily a sub-varsity coach, but even at that level, he said, the work was intense and took him away from his family.
So he turned to tennis and helped Eric Burke get the girls’ college job last year.
“I wanted to progress in my role as a coach,” he said, “and it was time for me to step away from football and go my own way.”
Burke retired at the end of last season and Sousa said some of the girls on the team really pushed him to apply. So he did. And he has it.
The problem: He’s not exactly John McEnroe.
“Tennis is not my sport of expertise,” he said. “I like the game. I played a lot of table tennis, pickleball, things like that. And I was able to help Evan as head coach.
So far so good, said Sousa. As of Saturday, the team’s record was 6-5 and the Tanners have beaten the teams he expected to beat.
“First I had to tell the girls I wasn’t here just one year,” he said. “I am in it for the long haul. I’m trying to rebuild this program and lay a foundation.
“I want it to be a program that Peabody can be proud of, and I want our girls to be recognized for the great student-athletes that they are,” he added.
Last year, he said, the team started without winning a single game.
In the first half we lost games 0-6 every time, he said. But as the season progressed, we started to gain their trust.
Sousa believes in positive reinforcement, especially with newer players who have not competed in the past. He has not rejected anyone this year and even with a large group of girls he sees improvement in everyone.
At the same time, he wants his girls to understand that this is a varsity sport, not a club. There are rules, requirements, disciplines and they are expected to conform to them.
“We had a goal in the beginning to turn these girls into athletes,” he said. “We are here to be athletes. Compete. If they come every day, I will bring out the best in them. Winning is an attitude.”
Sousa is a math teacher at Higgins Middle School and he tends to think of sports as a series of measurements and equations. Even playing tennis. And it doesn’t matter if you are talking about singles or doubles.
“The court is divided into areas that are so long and so wide,” he said. “So you know as a player how big the area is that you have to defend. You also know that the closer you get to the net, the harder it is for your opponent to hit one past you.”
That’s the same concept as a hockey goalie coming out of the crease to reduce a shooter’s angle, he said.
The first singles player is Jessica Chau, who he says is the team leader. Valentina Goga also acts as a morale builder on the team. Yasmine Giacalone is in third singles and she brings the guts of a girl hockey player to the squad, Sousa said.
He rotates his double tandems between Jill McGrath, Theodosia Kourtelidis and her sister Efthyghia, Jessica DeMiri, Vanessa Kolani and Argiro Psyhogios.
To help him through this transition, Sousa chose his friend, Keith McCabe, who is actually a tennis fanatic, to be his assistant.
“He teaches me a lot,” Sousa said. “The girls see us discussing things, and I think it reinforces the idea that you can learn from everyone. Right now we are all learning together.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.itemlive.com/2023/05/22/sousa-peabody-girls-tennis-team-learning-together/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting Australia, wants closer bilateral defense ties
- This is the statement of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi before leaving for Indonesia to meet President Joko Widodo
- Kapil Sharma teases Sangeeta Bijlani on TKSS, says ‘Cricket Aur Bollywood Waale, Dono Deewane The’
- Sousa, Peabody girls tennis team learning together
- Save on gear, bikes and apparel with these Memorial Day sales for cyclists
- Asian stocks mixed after new US debt talks fail to break deadlock
- Experts Discuss Postbiotic Innovations in Probiotic Skinbac Technology
- Weight Loss: 5 Diet Rules to Lose Weight Without Feeling Tired
- $2 million in grants available to earthquake-affected Humboldt homeowners
- Russian PM arrives in China for talks with Xi, business forum
- Donald Trump to appear by video as judge tightens ban on attacking witnesses
- Sadiq Khan: LTN is about ‘taking back control’ from Whitehall | british news