Sousa, Peabody girls tennis team learning together

PEABODY He didn’t say it in so many words, but one of the benefits of coaching a sport like tennis as opposed to football is that it helps freshman coach John Sousa get in touch with his softer side.

A former soccer player in the Ed Nizwantowski era, Sousa served as an assistant for the sport for 10 years under a series of head coaches, the most recent of which was Mark Bettencourt. He was primarily a sub-varsity coach, but even at that level, he said, the work was intense and took him away from his family.

So he turned to tennis and helped Eric Burke get the girls’ college job last year.

“I wanted to progress in my role as a coach,” he said, “and it was time for me to step away from football and go my own way.”

Burke retired at the end of last season and Sousa said some of the girls on the team really pushed him to apply. So he did. And he has it.

The problem: He’s not exactly John McEnroe.

“Tennis is not my sport of expertise,” he said. “I like the game. I played a lot of table tennis, pickleball, things like that. And I was able to help Evan as head coach.

So far so good, said Sousa. As of Saturday, the team’s record was 6-5 and the Tanners have beaten the teams he expected to beat.

“First I had to tell the girls I wasn’t here just one year,” he said. “I am in it for the long haul. I’m trying to rebuild this program and lay a foundation.

“I want it to be a program that Peabody can be proud of, and I want our girls to be recognized for the great student-athletes that they are,” he added.

Last year, he said, the team started without winning a single game.

In the first half we lost games 0-6 every time, he said. But as the season progressed, we started to gain their trust.

Sousa believes in positive reinforcement, especially with newer players who have not competed in the past. He has not rejected anyone this year and even with a large group of girls he sees improvement in everyone.

At the same time, he wants his girls to understand that this is a varsity sport, not a club. There are rules, requirements, disciplines and they are expected to conform to them.

“We had a goal in the beginning to turn these girls into athletes,” he said. “We are here to be athletes. Compete. If they come every day, I will bring out the best in them. Winning is an attitude.”

Sousa is a math teacher at Higgins Middle School and he tends to think of sports as a series of measurements and equations. Even playing tennis. And it doesn’t matter if you are talking about singles or doubles.

“The court is divided into areas that are so long and so wide,” he said. “So you know as a player how big the area is that you have to defend. You also know that the closer you get to the net, the harder it is for your opponent to hit one past you.”

That’s the same concept as a hockey goalie coming out of the crease to reduce a shooter’s angle, he said.

The first singles player is Jessica Chau, who he says is the team leader. Valentina Goga also acts as a morale builder on the team. Yasmine Giacalone is in third singles and she brings the guts of a girl hockey player to the squad, Sousa said.

He rotates his double tandems between Jill McGrath, Theodosia Kourtelidis and her sister Efthyghia, Jessica DeMiri, Vanessa Kolani and Argiro Psyhogios.

To help him through this transition, Sousa chose his friend, Keith McCabe, who is actually a tennis fanatic, to be his assistant.

“He teaches me a lot,” Sousa said. “The girls see us discussing things, and I think it reinforces the idea that you can learn from everyone. Right now we are all learning together.”