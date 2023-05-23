Nigeria tours India, Rwanda ahead of World Cup qualifiers





from Nigeria male U-19 cricket team, the Junior Yellow Greens, have embarked on a training tour of India and Rwanda ahead of the next phase of the 2024 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Tanzania in July, The PUNCH reports. Next year the U-19 Cricket World Cup is scheduled in Sri Lanka. The team departed Nigeria for India on Monday and will begin the training journey before finalizing their work in Rwanda. The team had been engaged in a series of camping trips in Benin City and Abuja led by the Nigeria Cricket Federation technical squad led by senior men’s coach and high performance manager, Steve Tikolo. The team secured qualification from Division 2 to Division 1 in October 2022 during the first phase of the Abuja qualifiers. Nigeria is targeting the only qualifying ticket in the Africa qualifiers in Tanzania, and a repeat of the feat they achieved in 2019 when they qualified for the ICC U-19 World Cup, played in South Africa in January 2020. This is the same plan for the 2023 qualifiers, which has forced the federation to take bold steps by sending the players and coaches on international tours ahead of the qualifiers. The Junior Yellow Greens are touring outside the African continent for the first time and India is the destination of choice for all the right reasons, the NCF said in a statement on Monday. The team will undergo high-quality training over a two-week period and play a series of matches with select franchise teams in Mumbai before returning home to continue preparations. Ahead of the tournament, the team will also tour Rwanda to get used to the weather conditions in East Africa and settle into league mode as well, before flying to Tanzania for the actual tournament. Nigeria takes on old foes Uganda, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Namibia in a winner-takes-all match in Tanzania.

