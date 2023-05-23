Sports
Man Utd hold talks about signing Neymar and letting Anthony Martial leave – Paper Talk | Transfer center news
All the top stories and transfer rumors from Tuesday’s papers…
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester United are in sensational talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Neymar, according to reports.
Manchester City are set to take on arch rivals Liverpool in the battle for Brighton World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.
Liverpool have asked the refereeing body PGMOL to explain two decisions over the weekend, which they say crossed the clear and obvious threshold despite VAR’s investigation.
Avram Glazer has reportedly billed two private jet flights to Manchester United in recent months, with the club’s majority shareholder allegedly spending £250,000 on separate trips to watch matches at Wembley Stadium.
Arsenal defender Ben White could be included in England’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers after Gareth Southgate reached out to hold open talks.
Jurrien Timber has admitted he is unsure about his future at Ajax amid transfer interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.
THE SUN
Manchester United are dumping Anthony Martial after running out of patience with the Frenchman, who stormed straight through the tunnel after being substituted against Bournemouth on Saturday.
Manchester City are trying to keep Ilkay Gundogan out of Arsenal’s clutches by getting him to agree a new deal.
Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Marc Guehi.
Chelsea hosts a football match for war-torn Ukraine.
Hugo Gaston has been fined almost his entire annual income for his “shameful” unsportsmanlike act after he dropped a second ball on the surface during a punt at the Madrid Open last month.
DAILY MAIL
Everton have signed an exclusivity deal with MSP Sports Capital as the takeover of the club marks a significant step forward.
Chelsea have eyed Romeo Lavia again, but some staff have reservations about the teenage Southampton midfielder.
Police will be called in from across the Czech Republic to increase numbers to over 10,000 for the Europa Conference League final in Prague next month.
Brentford hopes Coventry City are not promoted to the Premier League this weekend to support their pursuit of striker Viktor Gyokeres.
DAILY STAR
Old Trafford could witness a new Brazilian star this summer amid rumors Casemiro is doing his part to tempt Paris Saint-Germain stallion Neymar to Manchester United.
Phil Neville launched into a foul-mouthed rant against a reporter after Inter Miami lost 3-1 at home to Orlando Pride.
The referee’s initial report on Real Madrid’s defeat to Valencia made no reference to racist abuse directed at Vinicius Jr.
DAILY EXPRESS
Jose Mourinho has struck in Juventus’ latest penalty in Serie A and his Roma side are now under more pressure in the Europa League final. The 60-year-old has suggested he might have prepared differently had he known the points deduction was coming, with the Giallorossi now looking out of contention for the top four domestically after drawing 2-2 with Salernitana.
DAILY TELEGRAM
Former England international Brad Shields has revealed he owes more than £100,000 following Wasps’ demise and has criticized the Rugby Football Union’s decision to ban the club from re-entering the Championship.
THE TIMES
Arsenal have moved to try to sign Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City for free.
Billy Vunipola will need a vote of confidence from Steve Borthwick if he wants to be part of England’s World Cup squad.
SCOTTISH SUN
One of Scotland’s high-profile umpires was viciously assaulted at his home – with someone defecating on the doorstep.
The Rangers face an exodus of first team players this summer as Michael Beale rebuilds the first team squad in his image.
Ian Maxwell insists the SFA wanted this year’s Scottish Cup final to start normally at 3pm, admitting that facing the FA Cup final in England was a deciding factor.
DAILY RECORD
Rangers are about to agree personal terms with Jose Cifuentes.
