Tennis in Warsaw would like to announce dates, times and prices for its summer tennis camps and clinics.

The Warsaw Tennis Camp has two separate sessions, the first taking place from June 5 to June 8 and the second one a week later, from June 12 to June 15. The camp will be held on the new tennis courts of the Warsaw Community High School. The primary school session runs from 9:00 am to 10:30 am and the secondary school session follows from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. Each three-day session costs $60 individually, while both weeks cost $100. You can pay at the Warsaw Community High School.

The Warsaw Summer Tennis Clinics will also hold two sessions at WCHS, the first running from June 4 to June 30 and the second starting July 10 and ending July 28. The adult drills take place Monday through Friday with adult Monday cardio tennis and cost $70. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday drills cost $140, while Wednesday drills cost $120. Practices are held every day at 9:00 AM, except Wednesdays, when they start at 6:00 PM. Both early and late sessions take place on Tuesdays.

Junior Drills are held Tuesday through Friday. Three sessions are held on Tuesdays, with Pre-K ($70) starting at 3:30 p.m., Elementary ($105) starting at 4 p.m., and Middle/High School ($140) starting at 5 p.m. Doubles being held on Wednesdays ($90) while Thursday morning practices are for all four age groups starting June 22 due to summer camps. Match play will be held Friday morning at 9:00 AM for $70. Participation in match play is contingent upon registration for another practice.

Participants must register before the session starts. You can pay cash or check. In the event of rain, catch-up days will be scheduled. Warsaw’s head tennis coach, Stacy Lind, can be reached for questions at 574-265-1049.