Daily fantasy hockey picks for Panthers-Hurricanes, Game 3





The Florida Panthers are the underdog story of the summer alongside the Miami Heat in the NBA. With the Eastern Conference Finals moving into Game 3, the Panthers are now home. The puck drops at 8pm ET. On Yahoo, you have $125 in salary for five players, and your Superstar earns you 1.5 times the points. On to the lineup! SUPERSTAR Matthew Tkachuk, FLA vs. CAR ($34): It is clear that all eyes are on Tkachuk. The man just scored overtime winners in two games in a row. However, Tkachuk has so much more to offer than those two goals and the celebrations in turn. He has 18 points in 14 games and he picked up 109 points during the regular season, his first with the Panthers. BOW Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs AUTO ($32): “Bob” has been a hero, and a great story. The Russian goalkeeper has had a tumultuous career, but in times like these we should not forget that he has won several Vezinas. Over his last eight games from Game 7 against the Bruins through Game 2 of this series, he has a GAA of 1.64 and a save percentage of 0.949. The Panthers have lost once in their last 10 games, and are now home to a low-scoring run. Sam Bennett, FLA vs AUTO ($21): Bennett has started 60.5 percent of his shifts in the strike zone, highest with the Panthers. He missed the first game of the playoffs, but he showed zero rust as soon as he hit the ice. Bennett has 10 points and 46 shots at the net in 13 postseason games. Also, unlike many guys with high point totals in the playoffs, he only has an 8.7 shooting percentage, so there is room for Bennett to improve arguably. Seth Jarvis, CAR at FLA ($19): Jarvis has started 59.6 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, which isn’t the highest on the Hurricanes, but anyone above him is a fourth liner or third pair defender. In fact, guys who don’t play much. However, Jarvis is on the first line and is the best power play unit. He is tied for the team leader with five goals and tied for second with 10 points. The Hurricanes only scored two goals in Game 1 of this series, but Jarvis still grabbed a goal and an assist. Jordan Martinook, AUTO at FLA ($17): Martinook has provided a surprising depth of scoring for the Hurricanes as he has 10 points this postseason. He doesn’t play on power play, but the second-line wing has been quite active offensively. Martinook has 39 shots in 13 playoff games. Granted, much of his success came against the Devils, but he’s shown what he can do on his game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/yahoo-dfs-hockey-monday-plays-133100085.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos