Wildcats season ends in Scottsdale at NCAA Championships





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. Arizona Women’s Golf finished their season among the top 10 teams in the country after missing the cut to advance to match play at the NCAA Championships by three strokes. Arizona finished its four-day run at Grayhawk Golf Club tied for ninth with New Mexico with 11-over par. Nena Wongthanavimok capped off a stellar week in Scottsdale by shooting 1-under par on Monday to finish tied for seventh in the championship field of over 150 players. “I’m so proud of this team and how they fought to the end,” said the head coach Laura Ianello . “This is a group of resilient and determined young women who overcame the challenges of the season to play their best golf at the end of the year. We have grown tremendously from the start of the season and were able to set the standard of excellence of plays in May. To finish our season in Scottsdale as one of the top 10 teams in the country says a lot about each of these ladies, and it also speaks to the bright future of this program.” Wongthanavimok’s highlight week at the NCAA Championships included three rounds under par as she became the third Arizona freshman to finish in the top 10 at the national championships in the past 20 seasons, joining Haley Moore in 2016 and Erica Blasberg in 2003. Arizona extended its week in Scottsdale to four days by dominating the course’s shortest holes and finished the week third in par-3 scoring. Senior Gile Bite Starkute led the Wildcats in par-3 with a score of 4-under, putting her in a tie for first place among all players. The Wildcats’ journey to the NCAA Championships marked their ninth in 12 seasons under head coach Laura Ianello . Their ticket to Scottsdale was punctured by winning the sixth NCAA Regional Championship in the program’s history last week in Raleigh, North Carolina. Head coach Laura Ianello ‘s lineup at Grayhawk this week consisted of a senior, two sophomores and two freshmen, as Starkute was the only member with previous NCAA Championship experience. After earning her degree in finance from Eller College of Management earlier this month, Starkute announced that she will return for a fifth season in 2023-2024 while pursuing a master’s degree.

