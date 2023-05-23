Sports
NEOM and the Rajasthan Royals cricket team announce a new community sports program
MADRID: Spanish football has a racism problem, the president of the football federation, Luis Rubiales, said on Monday.
Top-flight La Liga is under pressure to do more to fight racism after Brazil’s president, FIFA and fellow sports stars such as French striker Kylian Mbappé, Rio Ferdinand and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton showed support for Vinicius.
In a social media post, Vinicius Jr. racist abuse inhumane and asked sponsors and broadcasters to hold LaLiga accountable.
What is missing to criminalize these people? And sportingly punish the clubs? Why don’t the sponsors charge LaLiga? Don’t the televisions bother to broadcast this barbarity every weekend? Vinicius said.
The statement came a day after the match against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium was halted for 10 minutes after the 22-year-old Brazilian striker alerted fans to racist remarks towards him.
The problem is very serious and press releases no longer work. Nor blaming me to justify criminal acts, he added.
Vinicius, Real Madrid’s second top scorer this season in all competitions (23), behind Karim Benzema (29), previously described Spain as a country of racists after Sunday’s match against Valencia.
That provoked a reaction from LaLiga president Javier Tebas who said on Twitter that enough was being done and that Vinicius should better inform himself before criticizing and slandering LaLiga.
The first is to recognize that we have a problem in our country, Rubiales said at a press conference in Madrid on Monday. It is a serious problem that also tarnishes an entire team, an entire fan base, an entire club, an entire country.
The Brazilian government summoned the Spanish ambassador on Monday to explain the incident, and the foreign ministry said in a statement that after another intolerable episode, it concluded that Spanish authorities had not taken effective measures to prevent such acts. prevent racism.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter that there is no tolerance for racism in football.
Sport is based on the values of tolerance and respect. Hate and xenophobia have no place in our football and in our society, Sanchez added.
Spain’s Sports Council said in a statement earlier that it would study footage of the match in order to select any perpetrators for prosecution.
Videos posted to social media and verified by Reuters showed hundreds of Valencia fans chanting Vinicius is a monkey as the Real Madrid bus arrived at the stadium before the match.
I’m sorry to those Spaniards who disagree, but today Spain is known in Brazil as a country of racists, wrote Vinicius Jr. on Twitter.
Rubiales labeled Tebass’ comments as irresponsible.
Vinicius is probably more right than we think and we all need to do more about racism, Rubiales said.
MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
Real Madrid said on Monday they have filed a hate crime complaint over the incident, the 10th episode of alleged racism involving the young soccer star, reported to prosecutors this season, according to LaLiga.
The Valencia football club said in a statement it had identified one fan and was cooperating with police to confirm the identity of others who could face punishment, including a lifelong stadium ban.
Spanish police continue to investigate a possible hate crime against Vinicius Jr. after a mannequin wearing his number 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid’s training ground in January ahead of the club’s derby match with Atletico Madrid.
Prosecutors dropped a complaint alleging racist chants directed at the player in September during another game against Atletico Madrid.
The prosecutor filed the case because the monkey’s chants were only said a few times and lasted only a few seconds, highlighting how Spain’s penal code makes it difficult to prosecute racist incidents at football matches.
LaLiga is using these lawsuits to wash its hands, even though it has the power to make decisions and impose sanctions on its own, said Moha Gerehou, a Spanish journalist and anti-racism activist.
LaLiga should be able to close stadiums in these cases and play some games behind closed doors, as that puts pressure on the clubs and the fans themselves.
Spanish prosecutors have officially investigated three cases of racist acts during the 2021-2022 season, according to the Interior Ministry. Under current rules, people found guilty of racist behavior can be fined up to 4,000 euros ($4,403) and banned from stadiums for a year.
There is growing momentum for Spain to do more to tackle the problem. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on FIFA and LaLiga to take real action.
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton sent Vinicius a virtual fist on Instagram, adding: Standing with you @vinjr.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino called on LaLiga to enforce a rule that would penalize clubs with points deducted if racist chants persist. He added that racists should be banned from stadiums worldwide for life. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called for equally drastic measures: You must stop the match… One insult and everyone goes home.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2308276/sport
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NEOM and the Rajasthan Royals cricket team announce a new community sports program
- More than 80 Broken Arrow seniors requested dress code waiver at graduation
- FSU’s Global Citizenship Certificate prepares students to succeed in a global workforce
- The suspect in the Idaho college killings remains silent when asked to enter a plea
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits the southeast of the Loyalty Islands – GFZ | 1450 AM 99.7 FM WHTC
- Chinese President Xi Jinping to receive Russian Prime Minister for economic forum
- PM Modi in Australia LIVE: Prime Minister set to reach historic community event
- The role of the young generation is important for advanced Indonesia
- UK House Prices: Selling Prices Increase Bigger Monthly
- A look at some of the consequences if the US doesn’t repay its debtExBulletin
- Spirit Airlines celebrates 30 years at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
- Wildcats season ends in Scottsdale at NCAA Championships