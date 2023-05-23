NEOM and the Rajasthan Royals cricket team announce a new community sports program

MADRID: Spanish football has a racism problem, the president of the football federation, Luis Rubiales, said on Monday.

Top-flight La Liga is under pressure to do more to fight racism after Brazil’s president, FIFA and fellow sports stars such as French striker Kylian Mbappé, Rio Ferdinand and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton showed support for Vinicius.

In a social media post, Vinicius Jr. racist abuse inhumane and asked sponsors and broadcasters to hold LaLiga accountable.

What is missing to criminalize these people? And sportingly punish the clubs? Why don’t the sponsors charge LaLiga? Don’t the televisions bother to broadcast this barbarity every weekend? Vinicius said.

The statement came a day after the match against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium was halted for 10 minutes after the 22-year-old Brazilian striker alerted fans to racist remarks towards him.

The problem is very serious and press releases no longer work. Nor blaming me to justify criminal acts, he added.

Vinicius, Real Madrid’s second top scorer this season in all competitions (23), behind Karim Benzema (29), previously described Spain as a country of racists after Sunday’s match against Valencia.

That provoked a reaction from LaLiga president Javier Tebas who said on Twitter that enough was being done and that Vinicius should better inform himself before criticizing and slandering LaLiga.

The first is to recognize that we have a problem in our country, Rubiales said at a press conference in Madrid on Monday. It is a serious problem that also tarnishes an entire team, an entire fan base, an entire club, an entire country.

The Brazilian government summoned the Spanish ambassador on Monday to explain the incident, and the foreign ministry said in a statement that after another intolerable episode, it concluded that Spanish authorities had not taken effective measures to prevent such acts. prevent racism.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter that there is no tolerance for racism in football.

Sport is based on the values ​​of tolerance and respect. Hate and xenophobia have no place in our football and in our society, Sanchez added.

Spain’s Sports Council said in a statement earlier that it would study footage of the match in order to select any perpetrators for prosecution.

Videos posted to social media and verified by Reuters showed hundreds of Valencia fans chanting Vinicius is a monkey as the Real Madrid bus arrived at the stadium before the match.

I’m sorry to those Spaniards who disagree, but today Spain is known in Brazil as a country of racists, wrote Vinicius Jr. on Twitter.

Rubiales labeled Tebass’ comments as irresponsible.

Vinicius is probably more right than we think and we all need to do more about racism, Rubiales said.

MULTIPLE INCIDENTS

Real Madrid said on Monday they have filed a hate crime complaint over the incident, the 10th episode of alleged racism involving the young soccer star, reported to prosecutors this season, according to LaLiga.

The Valencia football club said in a statement it had identified one fan and was cooperating with police to confirm the identity of others who could face punishment, including a lifelong stadium ban.

Spanish police continue to investigate a possible hate crime against Vinicius Jr. after a mannequin wearing his number 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid’s training ground in January ahead of the club’s derby match with Atletico Madrid.

Prosecutors dropped a complaint alleging racist chants directed at the player in September during another game against Atletico Madrid.

The prosecutor filed the case because the monkey’s chants were only said a few times and lasted only a few seconds, highlighting how Spain’s penal code makes it difficult to prosecute racist incidents at football matches.

LaLiga is using these lawsuits to wash its hands, even though it has the power to make decisions and impose sanctions on its own, said Moha Gerehou, a Spanish journalist and anti-racism activist.

LaLiga should be able to close stadiums in these cases and play some games behind closed doors, as that puts pressure on the clubs and the fans themselves.

Spanish prosecutors have officially investigated three cases of racist acts during the 2021-2022 season, according to the Interior Ministry. Under current rules, people found guilty of racist behavior can be fined up to 4,000 euros ($4,403) and banned from stadiums for a year.

There is growing momentum for Spain to do more to tackle the problem. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on FIFA and LaLiga to take real action.

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton sent Vinicius a virtual fist on Instagram, adding: Standing with you @vinjr.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called on LaLiga to enforce a rule that would penalize clubs with points deducted if racist chants persist. He added that racists should be banned from stadiums worldwide for life. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called for equally drastic measures: You must stop the match… One insult and everyone goes home.