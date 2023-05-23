PC tennis star goes his own way

Brody Goodwin won’t follow in the footsteps of a family tradition or fulfill a lifelong dream as he enters the next phase of his academic career.

The All-Conference tennis player and Parkers Chapels valedictorian is a finalist for El Dorado News-Times Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Goodwin graduated with a 4.20 grade point average. He plans to attend the University of Arkansas School of Engineering. While not set in stone, he could potentially focus on mechanical engineering.

I’ve always been naturally inclined to math and science, Goodwin said. When I didn’t know what I wanted to go to college for, I just decided to study engineering.

What inspired Goodwin to look into the tech field?

I know my parents friend, a friend of my parents, he passed mechanical engineering and eventually he worked on planes and planes for the military. I thought that sounded really cool, which made me want to work in mechanical engineering as well.

He didn’t exactly giggle with pleasure when he talked about his plans for the future. Goodwin’s tone and demeanor were cool and level-headed, like a bank credit officer.

I’m pretty simple, he explained.

For Goodwin, math and science also follow a straight line and have definite conclusions.

(Mathematics) is just simple and more factual. You can learn a quick set of equations and it will help you solve a wide variety of problems. It’s not as smooth, I’d say, as English or any other kind of writing. It’s set in stone.

Science?

I would say more of the same. It’s just stuff you can learn and you know it’s a fact. You don’t have to worry about wording or anything like that.

Goodwin also likes his sports. He played singles for the Trojans this season, advancing to the 2A State Tennis Tournament. The Parkers Chapels boys finished second in the state after winning the title last year.

(Going to the state) was a big deal. I certainly thought I could have moved on. I came out in the first round. It felt like I could have moved on, but yeah, it was a big deal, said Goodwin, who didn’t start playing tennis until ninth grade.

I was playing with my father. He likes to play tennis.

Goodwin said he has always been more academic than athlete. His parents encouraged him to exercise.

When I was young I was pushed to play basketball. I think pushed is too strong a word. I certainly enjoyed playing basketball, but I don’t think I would have played basketball if my parents hadn’t told me to try basketball.

Goodwin played basketball until his senior year when he focused on tennis.

I wanted to make sure I could give my best for my academics. I didn’t want there to be as many late nights as the previous two years, said Goodwin, whose only athletic regret was not picking up a racket sooner.

I really wish I would. I feel like I could have enjoyed it a lot more and I feel like I could have been a lot better than I was.

Goodwin played doubles as a junior, but made a quick adjustment to singles in his senior year. He compared tennis to math.

I played singles, but even for doubles, I think it still applies, there is no big team. You can figure out what the problems are and you have to hold yourself accountable, he said. You cannot blame problems or setbacks on your teammate. You have to understand that this was probably caused by me, so I have to work on myself. That’s what I like about tennis.

Goodwin considers himself more of a thinker than a talker. He plays chess, was a member of a Rubik’s Cube team and enjoys board games such as Risk.

I like the ability to think in every game I play.

If he had thought about it a little more, Goodwin might not have won the honors of class valedictorian. He told about his speech to the graduating class.

It was pretty bad. I was a nervous wreck. I probably sounded pretty bad, he said. I tried to keep it short. I just thanked all the superiors. I was still quite nervous about it. I should have prepared more, but I really don’t think the preparation was the problem. I just naturally get nervous about something like that.

If public speaking is Goodwin’s kryptonite, math and science are his comfort zones. That’s good, because engineering is not a field to be taken lightly.

I never really made a final decision about anything I wanted to do after high school. In fact, during high school, I really didn’t know what I was going to do, he said.

It was a bit of a spur of the moment. I knew I would like it. I was like, well, I might as well go along with it.